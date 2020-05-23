60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

125,121

6,570

Recovered

51,836

3,271

Deaths

3,728

142

Maharashtra44582125831517 Tamil Nadu14753712899 Gujarat132735880802 Delhi123195897208 Rajasthan65423692155 Madhya Pradesh61703029271 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal33321221265 Andhra Pradesh2667173155 Bihar216662911 Punjab2028181939 Telangana1761104348 Karnataka174359741 Jammu and Kashmir148972020 Odisha11894367 Haryana107670616 Kerala7335125 Jharkhand3231363 Chandigarh2191783 Tripura1751520 Chhatisgarh172620 Himachal Pradesh168554 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Goa5470 Manipur2620 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2020 591 new coronavirus ...
Nation, Current Affairs

591 new coronavirus cases reported in Delhi, tally reaches 12,910

PTI
Published May 23, 2020, 3:21 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2020, 5:17 pm IST
Death toll due to the pandemic had risen to 231
Death toll in Delhi rises to 231. (PTI Photo)
 Death toll in Delhi rises to 231. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The novel coronavirus death toll in Delhi rose to 231 on Saturday, while the number of infections climbed to 12,910 with 591 new cases, authorities said.

This is the fifth consecutive day when 500 or more new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Delhi. It registered the highest spike on Friday with 660 new cases.

 

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Health Department said the death toll due to the pandemic had risen to 231 and the total number of cases mounted to 12,910 after 591 more people tested positive.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures referred to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Friday, the number of cases were 12,319, including 208 deaths.

...
Tags: coronavirus death toll, delhi, coronavirus cases, coronavirus in delhi, delhi covid19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


