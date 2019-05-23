LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

With you all the way, no matter what: Robert Vadra to Rahul on LS result day

ANI
Published May 23, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Vadra also posted three photos alongside the message. (Photo: ANI)
 Vadra also posted three photos alongside the message. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, wished her and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi good luck for Lok Sabha election results on Thursday.

Addressing the Congress president as "R" and Priyanka as "P" in a Facebook post, the businessman wrote, "R all the best. With you all the way, no matter what... good luck ! P, best best."

 

Vadra also posted three photos alongside the message. The first picture, along with photos of Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, has a message, "My heartiest wishes to Rahul, all Congress leaders, and party workers on this crucial day."

In the recent past, Vadra had accused BJP of making "false" and "hollow" promise. "Congress will give to the people what it has promised. Not make false, hollow promises like the BJP did, and never delivered even one promise. We will fulfill every need," he wrote in a Facebook post.

The social media platform is often Vadra's option to wish his wife and give out political statements. On Priyanka's entry into politics, he took to Facebook to extend his wishes. Similarly, on Women's Day, Vadra wished his wife, mother Maureen Vadra and mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi on the social networking site.

The counting of votes polled for the 17th Lok Sabha elections began at 8 am with the fate of as many as 8,040 candidates at stake.

According to the Election Commission of India data, 67.11 per cent voters exercised their right to franchise. This was the highest turnout in the Lok Sabha polls since independence.

 

 

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, 2019 lok sabha elections, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, robert vadra
Location: India, Delhi


