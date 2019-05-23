LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2019 Tripura minister cat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tripura minister catches doctor red-handed while conducting abortion

ANI
Published May 23, 2019, 7:20 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 7:20 am IST
The Health Minister also said that this practice has been going on from the last two and a half years.
On specific information, Barman along with a team of senior health department officials rushed to the hospital and directly entered into the labour room where the operation was going on. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 On specific information, Barman along with a team of senior health department officials rushed to the hospital and directly entered into the labour room where the operation was going on. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Tripura: Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman on Wednesday caught a doctor red-handed while conducting an abortion at a government hospital in South Tripura's Birchandra Manu. The doctor has been identified as Ajay Biswas.

On specific information, Barman along with a team of senior health department officials rushed to the hospital and directly entered into the labour room where the operation was going on.

 

"Yesterday I received information that abortions are being done in a hospital in lieu of money. I, along with other officers, rushed to the hospital and caught the doctor red-handed. It is in violation of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy protocol and is a serious offence. The FIR has been registered against the accused," Barman told news agency ANI.

The Health Minister also said that this practice has been going on from the last two and a half years. According to a local source, the doctor used to charge between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 for an abortion.

The Minister and his team also interacted with the health staff, who revealed that the foetus was dumped in a nearby septic tank and a pit behind the hospital after being aborted.

Barman also claimed that other health department staffs are also involved in this racket.

...
Tags: sudip roy barman, tripura, abortion, health department
Location: India, Tripura


Latest From Nation

Ajay Maken, the Congress party candidate from New Delhi parliamentary constituency, said that Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister of the country. (Photo: File)

Results will be in favour of Cong, says Maken; Meenakshi Lekhi calls Oppn nervous

DMK has stitched a formidable alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

'Rahul Gandhi will be our new Prime Minister,' says Stalin

Congress president Rahul Gandhi contested from here apart from standing in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Three counting stations set up in Wayanad parliamentary constituency

(L-R) PS Golay of opposition SKM, Pawan Chamling of ruling SDF, Bhaichung Bhutia of HSP stand as the prominent contenders in the state elections. (Photo: File)

Sikkim results LIVE: Will Sikkim see a change or it's going to be SDF again?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahead of 'PM Narendra Modi' release, actor Vivek Oberoi gets police protection

Vivek Oberoi.
 

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)
 

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: File)
 

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

Allen Henderson took the test on a whim, because the company had a special offer on its prices and, he says, because “I thought, well, that would be interesting.” (Photo: AP)
 

‘I am so proud of her’: Ellen Degeneres on Dutee Chand coming out

The ace sprinter openly declared her love and relationship with her girlfriend and she found out no difficulty in carrying out it in future. (Photo: File)
 

2 Indian businessmen first to get a 10-year-visa of UAE

'It is really a very good initiative for the investors who bring up the economy. This will encourage more investors to make investments here,' Shroff said. (Photo: Facebook I vasu Shroff)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh results LIVE: It is TDP vs YSR Congress

As far as Assembly polls are concerned, at least two exit polls have predicted that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu might get another term as Chief Minister, while one has predicted a huge win for YSR Congress. (Photo: PTI)

Who will win the 17th Lok Sabha? Verdict today

The average turnout over nine phases in 2014 was 66 per cent, the highest ever in the history of Indian general elections. (Photo: AP)

CPM leaders conspired to kill me: C O T Naseer

Kochi: Track doubling to be speeded up

The state government has appointed the deputy collector (land acquisition, Kottayam), for hastening up land acquisition to facilitate track doubling work in the 18.4-km-long Chingavanam-Ettumanoor section.

Kochi: Killing smoke, saving lives

Still from the short film Killing Smoke
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham