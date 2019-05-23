LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2019 Regional kingmaker h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Regional kingmaker hopefuls fall by the wayside

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published May 23, 2019, 6:17 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
In this general election, some regional parties had hoped they would be kingmakers, but unfortunately have been discarded by the wayside.
The Modi wave has not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as it was expected but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. (Photo: File)
 The Modi wave has not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as it was expected but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Modi wave has not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as it was expected but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. In this general election, some regional parties had hoped they would be kingmakers, but unfortunately have been discarded by the wayside.

Who are they?

 

Trinamool Congress: The Bharatiya Janata Party led in 18 seats – a considerable jump from the two that they got in 2014. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is ahead in 23 seats.

In 2014, the TMC’s tally rose to 34 from 19 in 2009 while the Congress managed to win four. Both the Left Front and the BJP managed to secure only two seats, respectively.

West Bengal is one of the major states where BJP had been focusing for the past five years and has made a significant presence this time.

BSP- SP alliance: In the hope to rule the state with the maximum number of constituencies, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had formed an alliance earlier this year. The combine thought they could repeat the Kairana model these elections.

The saffron party led with 60 seats out of the 80 and the SP-BSP alliance had only managed to get 17 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, many prominent leaders including Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Rajnath Singh contested from various constituencies of these states. In fact, Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi, and the party conceded the family stronghold to Smriti Irani of the BJP.

Telugu Desam Party: N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP’s performance was not only disappointing in the Assembly elections but in the general elections as well. In 2014, TDP had won 16 of the 25 seats but this time it could only take 2.

In the Assembly polls, TDP could only get 30 of the 175 seats. There have been various factors that have triggered the downfall of TDP and the rise of the YSR Congress.

Read: Andhra: Special status and the march that propelled Jagan to power

YSR Congress Party: Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress party has shown phenomenal performance in this elections. In previous general elections, YSR Congress got 9 of 25 seats but in these polls, it has made a clean sweep bagging all 25 seats.

YSR Congress not only excelled in Lok Sabha but also in the Assembly elections. Jaganmohan Reddy’s party bagged 144 of 175 Assembly seats and left TDP with only 30.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): As some political parties performed poorly, DMK, on the other hand, performed exceptionally well in comparison to the previous general election. In 2014, DMK did not win any single seat but this time it bagged 22 seats. This, however, is no surprise for Tamil Nadu which alternated between the two Dravidian parties every five years.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, tmc, dmk, ysr congress, tdp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

'I congratulate her and would request her to take care of Amethi... I respect the decision of India.' (Photo: ANI)

Rahul lauds Modi, requests victorious Smriti Irani to take care of Amethi

From being the third largest party in the outgoing Lok Sabha with 37 seats, the AIADMK has to now contend with single digit tally, pushed to the third spot behind arch rival DMK and Congress. (Photo: File)

LS polls: In post-Jayalalithaa era, AIADMK heading for rout

As counting progressed, Gandhi established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the State. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

A man was found walking around with an LCD screen displaying results on his back at a Mumbai Metro Railway station a twitter user posted. (Photo: Twitter/ @Jesal_Sampat)

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

As counting progressed, Gandhi established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the State. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

A man was found walking around with an LCD screen displaying results on his back at a Mumbai Metro Railway station a twitter user posted. (Photo: Twitter/ @Jesal_Sampat)
 

‘A solid slap on my face,' says Prakash Raj as BJP leads in counting

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj. (Photo: File)
 

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

The 37-year-old, who is making his political debut at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has received 3,10,086 number of votes at the time of writing this story. (Photo: File)
 

5 things that BJP did right since 2014

The saffron party did not give up their existing allies which helped BJP to retain its pan-India image. (Photo: File)
 

Pak's Imran Khan, other world leaders congratulate PM Modi after he gets majority

PM Narendra Modi looks set for another 5 year term. (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Was expected, it is people's victory,' says Jaganmohan Reddy

'I will live up to the expectations of the people,' he promised. (Photo: File)

Creating history: Modi touches Indira milestone

It would be the first time in 48 years that an incumbent Prime Minister, heading a majority government, would be voted to power again with a majority. (Photo: File)

BJP parliamentary board to meet, PM Modi's speech likely

The Prime Minister is also expected to address party workers. (Photo: File)

2019 Lok Sabha election results LIVE: India chooses Modi 2.0 in clean sweep

The average turnout over nine phases in 2014 was 66 per cent, the highest ever in the history of Indian general elections. (Photo: AP)

Saradha scam: SC to hear Rajeev Kumar’s plea seeking extension of protection tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the fresh plea of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham