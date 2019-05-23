LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Rafale office in Paris suburb broken into

Published May 23, 2019, 12:35 am IST
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: There has reportedly been a break-in into a facility of the Indian Air  Force Rafale Project Management Team in a suburb of Paris in France on Sunday night.

The break-in has raised fears whether it was an espionage attempt as Rafale is going to play an important role in India’s defence at a time when there is heightened tension with Pakistan.

 

The Indian office is said to be one among three offices inside a French Dassault Aviation complex and all the offices were broken into. It is believed that the break-in could have been to steal data or file as there were no valuable in the premises.

However, prima facie there has not been any loss of document and hard disk in Indian office but French police is looking into the matter.

The Rafale Project Team has four IAF officers and is headed by a Group Captain.

The  Indian Air Force (IAF) has informed the defence ministry about the incident.

