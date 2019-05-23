LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Madhya Pradesh governor rejects BJP’s special session plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 23, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Anandiben Patel
 Anandiben Patel

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has “rejected” the demand by the BJP to convene a special session of the Assembly to ‘test the strength’ of the Kamal Nath government.

Sources said the governor has communicated her decision to BJP Legislature Party leader Gopal Bhargava, suggesting that the issues he sought for discussion in the special session of the House could be taken up during the budget session of the Assembly.

 

The budget session of the MP Assembly is likely to be convened in the first week of July this year. “I talked to the governor on the matter on Tuesday,” Mr Bhargava told repor-ters here on Wednesday.

The rejection of the special session demand has nipped in the bud a  brewing tussle between the Congress and the BJP.

Chief minister Kamal Nath reacted sharply to Mr Bhargava’s demand, saying that his government had faced floor tests four times in the last four months and was ready to encounter another one any time the Opposition party wanted.

The leader also said there was no need to convene a special session of the House to discuss the issues raised by the Opposition leader and detailed the achievements of his government in the last six months.

A letter war between Mr Bhargav and the chief minister ensued when the former shot up a letter to the latter saying that Mr Nath appeared to have taken the issues highlighted by him lightly.

“The issues I have raised are serious in nature and very important. People are suffering due to failure of the state government to implement several welfare programmes. Only the house is the appropriate forum to take up these issues for threadbare discussion”, Mr Bhargav replied to the chief minister.

