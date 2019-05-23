LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Current Affairs

Cracks appear in BJP over floor test call for Kamal Nath govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published May 23, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Mr Chouhan categorically said that he was not in favour of demanding that the Nath goverment carry out a floor test.
Secretary-general of Lok Sabha Snehlata Shrivastava reviews the preparations for the 17th Lok Sabha at Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
Bhopal: Cracks surfaced in the BJP in Madhya Pradesh over Opposition leader Gopal Bhargava’s demand  for the Kamal Nath government to prove its majority in the Assembly with former chief minister and party’s national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday voicing his opposition to it.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Chouhan categorically said that he was not in favour of demanding that the Nath goverment carry out a floor test.

 

“The state Congress government will fall on its own due to infighting in the ruling party. The BJP will not pull down the Kamal Nath government,” he said.

The party high command has also disapproved of the “unilateral” move by the Opposition leader to call for a special session of the House for floor test by the Congress government.

“The BJP high command has sought a report from state party leadership on it,” a senior party leader told this newspaper requesting anonymity.

The issue has threatened to bring to surface the simmering rivalry betw-een Mr Chouhan and Mr Bhargava, said to be former’s bête noir.

Mr Chouhan appeared to be upset over “unilateral” decision by Mr Bhargava to write a letter to governor seeking special session of the House for a floor test. “Mr Bhargava has not taken senior leaders of the party into confidence before making the demand. His move has irked senior leaders,” the BJP leader said.

Tags: gopal bhargava, kamal nath


