BJP score 7-0 in Delhi again, blow away Congress, AAP

New Delhi: It was BJP all the way in New Delhi as the party took unassailable leads from very early in the counting of votes. The BJP had won all 7 seats in 2014 too.

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari led former Congress chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi.

Tiwari, a singer seen largely as an outsider compared to Dikshit, has thoroughly reaped the popularity of Narendra Modi in the area.

In Chandni Chowk, it was Harsh Vardhan all the way again. He was a sitting MP from the area and had won last time by over 1.3 lakh votes. This time, he is set to defeat Congress' J P Agarwal.

Another singer and BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans led AAP's Gugan Singh in North West Delhi.

In South Delhi, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha was staring at defeat against BJP's Ramesh Bhiduri.

In East Delhi, former cricketer and BIP candidate Gautam Gambhir led over Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely, while in South Delhi too, it was BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi in the lead over Congress leader Ajay Maken.

In West Delhi, former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma's son Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma led handsomely over Mahabal Mishra of Congress.

