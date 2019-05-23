LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Current Affairs

BJP parliamentary board to meet, PM Modi's speech likely

PTI
Published May 23, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
The board is likely to pass a resolution to thank voters for their support and also hailing Modi's leadership.
The Prime Minister is also expected to address party workers. (Photo: File)
 The Prime Minister is also expected to address party workers. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With the BJP set to return to power, its parliamentary board is expected to meet Thursday evening at the party headquarters where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a speech.

Top party leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and some senior Union ministers besides Modi, are members of the parliamentary board, its highest decision making body.

 

The board is likely to pass a resolution to thank voters for their support and also hailing Modi's leadership. The Prime Minister is also expected to address party workers.

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, bjp, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi


