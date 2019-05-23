LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2019 Amit Shah attacks op ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah attacks opposition for row on EVMs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 23, 2019, 12:38 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 12:38 am IST
NDA ally LJP’s chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dubbed the Opposition parties as “sour losers”.
Amit Shah
 Amit Shah

New Delhi: A day after 22 Opposition parties met the Election Commission (EC) and raised doubts over EVMs, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Opposition camp is rattled by its likely defeat and as a result is trying to disrespect the people’s mandate by questioning the democratic system of the country.

He also posed six questions to the Opposition parties, including why Opposition parties never raised the issue of pre-verification of VVPATs with EVMs when they won in some states and why they have become so aggressive on the issue after the exit poll predictions which shows Narendra Modi-led NDA retaining power at the Centre.

 

Joining Mr Shah on the issue, NDA ally LJP’s chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dubbed the Opposition parties as “sour losers” and claimed that their “desperation” over the VVPAT issue was an indication of their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

...
Tags: amit shah, mr narendra modi


Latest From Nation

During this vacation period, 21 children in the state have gone missing, according to 'Track Child 2.0,’ a police-initiated website.

21 children went missing during vacations

Kalluvalappil Yacub

Yacub murder: 5 RSS workers convicted

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court to hear Dileep’s plea after July 3

Aditya Valavi

Aditya Valavi in jail for 24 hours



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)
 

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: File)
 

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

Allen Henderson took the test on a whim, because the company had a special offer on its prices and, he says, because “I thought, well, that would be interesting.” (Photo: AP)
 

‘I am so proud of her’: Ellen Degeneres on Dutee Chand coming out

The ace sprinter openly declared her love and relationship with her girlfriend and she found out no difficulty in carrying out it in future. (Photo: File)
 

2 Indian businessmen first to get a 10-year-visa of UAE

'It is really a very good initiative for the investors who bring up the economy. This will encourage more investors to make investments here,' Shroff said. (Photo: Facebook I vasu Shroff)
 

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

The Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999 while the Redmi Note 7S’ pricing begins at Rs 10,999.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Government clears 4 judges name for position to SC

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

Indian Air Force Rafale office broken into in France

The Rafale team sits in a building complex in Saint Cloud suburb of Paris and the police there is investigating the case. (Photo: Representational | AP)

Rafale case: Petitioners file written submission in SC

In the December 14 judgement, the Supreme Court had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC reserves order on CBI's plea seeking extension to complete Asthana probe

On January 11, the court had dismissed pleas filed by Asthana and Kumar seeking quashing of an FIR against them in the bribery case. (Photo: File)

13 injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai's Jogeshwari

Thirteen people were reported injured in a cylinder blast. (Photo: File I Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham