Amit Shah attacks opposition for row on EVMs

New Delhi: A day after 22 Opposition parties met the Election Commission (EC) and raised doubts over EVMs, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Opposition camp is rattled by its likely defeat and as a result is trying to disrespect the people’s mandate by questioning the democratic system of the country.

He also posed six questions to the Opposition parties, including why Opposition parties never raised the issue of pre-verification of VVPATs with EVMs when they won in some states and why they have become so aggressive on the issue after the exit poll predictions which shows Narendra Modi-led NDA retaining power at the Centre.

Joining Mr Shah on the issue, NDA ally LJP’s chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dubbed the Opposition parties as “sour losers” and claimed that their “desperation” over the VVPAT issue was an indication of their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.