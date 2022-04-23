Nation Current Affairs 23 Apr 2022 TS: Confusion confou ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS: Confusion confounded over mask rule amid fresh spurt in Covid-spread

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 23, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Since there is a fresh, yet minor, surge in cases, doctors say the government should reinforce the mask rule
City police commissioner, CV Anand said the government order on face masks lapsed on February 28. Since then, this is optional. (Representational Image/PTI)
Hyderabad: The governmental authorities in Telangana appear confused about the mask mandate and its enforcement policy. Public Health director Dr. Srinivas Rao said at a recent media briefing that a Rs 1,000 fine will be imposed on those who failed to wear the mask in public places. The city police, however, say they are not enforcing the mask rule anymore.

Rao stated on Thursday: “So far the state government has not withdrawn the order on wearing of masks; that is still in force. We had requested the cops not to issue challans on those not wearing a mask during February and March. But, if somebody is not wearing masks, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed now.”

 

In response, city police commissioner, CV Anand said the government order on face masks lapsed on February 28. Since then, this is optional. “There has not been any enforcement and fining on this count. Enforcement will start once the government takes a fresh call on this.

As people developing Covid-symptoms are not going for tests anymore and since there is a fresh, yet minor, surge in cases, doctors say the government should reinforce the mask rule.

“Some people are citing hot weather as a reason why they do not wear mask anymore. Chances of getting any viral infection can be reduced by wearing a mask. Many types of allergies, like dust-related, are also prevented by this. Also, to ensure that vulnerable people are able to travel safely, everyone is still advised to wear the mask in public transport systems,” said Dr Soumya Rajan, a pulmonologist in Hyderabad.

 

Tags: covid-19 fourth wave, covid-19 telangana, mask mandate
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


