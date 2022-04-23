Nation Current Affairs 23 Apr 2022 SC relief for ex-int ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC relief for ex-intelligence chief Rao as suspension order revoked

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 23, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2022, 1:05 am IST
SC said that the two-year suspension period was over on Feb 7, 2020, and from the next day, all service benefits were applicable to him
Rao told media persons in New Delhi that the Supreme Court revoked the suspension order issued against him by the AP government. (Photo: DC)
 Rao told media persons in New Delhi that the Supreme Court revoked the suspension order issued against him by the AP government. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court on Friday revoked an order issued by the Andhra Pradesh government to suspend the then intelligence chief A.B. Venkateswara Rao. The court also ordered the state government to him to the government service in its final order.

A division bench comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, Abhay S. Oka and C.T. Ravi Kumar heard the special leave petition filed by the AP government for the second consecutive day on Friday, challenging the AP High Court's stay order on the suspension of the senior IPS officer.

 

The court revoked the suspension order as the AP government failed to submit requisite details on the extension of the suspension period beyond two years.

The court said that the two-year suspension period was over on February 7, 2020, and from the next day onwards, all service benefits were applicable to him.

Later, Rao told media persons in New Delhi that the Supreme Court revoked the suspension order issued against him by the AP government.

He said that the apex court struck down an SLP filed by the AP government on his suspension from service and upheld the AP High Court's verdict issued on May 22, 2020, stating that the suspension was illegal.

 

Rao was placed under suspension on the charges of committing irregularities in the purchase of security equipment flouting the norms while serving as the intelligence chief.

...
Tags: a.b. venkateswara rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with his Britain's counterpart Boris Johnson after a joint press briefing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 22, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

India, UK decide on new defence, security deals

Some of them have floated new apps and hired employees, who harass customers demanding repayments. — PTI

Banned loan apps return in a new avatar

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, arrives at the site of an attack in Jammu, India, Friday, April. 22, 2022. Six suspected rebels and an Indian paramilitary officer were killed in two separate armed clashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said on Friday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the disputed region.(AP Photo)

Major terror strike ahead of PM's Jammu visit foiled

The government also received praise from sarpanches of a few districts where there was no disruption to Mission Bhagiratha water supply.

Sarpanches say Mission Bhagiratha fail to reach water to many villages in summer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, UK decide to push for sealing ambitious FTA by this year

In their wide-ranging talks, Modi and Johnson vowed to give fresh momentum to overall ties and reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 that listed ambitious targets for deeper collaborations in diverse sectors. (AFP Image)

Bharat Biotech asked to provide more data on Covaxin for below 12-year-olds

A medic shows a vial containing doses of Covaxin, at a government hospital, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

India's COVID-19 tally sees spike again; 2,451 new cases reported

A health worker collects swab samples of residents for Covid-19 testing, in Gurugram. (PTI)

Boris announces £1 bn deals in Ahmedabad, meets Adani

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown how to operate a cotton wheel at Mahatma Gandhi's house at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during a cultural tour as part of his two day visit to India, April 21, 2022. AP/PTI

Status quo to be maintained till further orders: SC on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->