Govt issues advisory to TV channels on coverage of Delhi riots, Ukraine conflict

Police personnel stand guard in a locality a day after an anti-encroachment drive, in the violence-affected Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Taking exception to television coverage of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Delhi riots, the government on Saturday issued a strong advisory to news channels asking them to abide by the programme code laid down by the relevant laws.

The government cited specific instances of hyberbolic statements by news anchors and scandalous headlines/taglines while reporting on the Ukraine-Russia conflict and disrupting the investigation process into the incidents in north-west Delhi by airing unverified CCTV footages.

It also said that certain debates on television channels on the incidents in north-west Delhi had unparliamentary, provocative and socially unacceptable language.

Last week, clashes broke out between two communities in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri during an Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Having regard to the above, the government expresses serious concern about the manner in which the television channels have gone about their operations in the manner of transmitting content , read the advisory issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

It strongly advised the television channels to immediately refrain from publishing and transmitting any content which is violative of the aforementioned provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 and the rules thereunder.