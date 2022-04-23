77K candidates opt for Jagan's job fair in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 77,000 candidates from north coastal Andhra Pradesh have registered for the second phase of mega job mela being hosted by YSR Congress Party for three days from Saturday at the Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam, as per call given by party supremo and AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The first phase of the mela at Tirupati turned out to be a success, with a candidate being offered a job with a salary of ₹ 77,000 per month.

Candidates who have passed Class X to postgraduates are eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

According to YSRC national general secretary Vijaysai Reddy, total of 206 companies will recruit suitable candidates for filling up 23,935 vacancies.

This will be the first mega job mela in Vizag after a lull in the region due to Covid-19. Candidates who have registered have already reached the city, many of them accompanied by their siblings and parents, to participate in the recruitment drive.

For the first time, a QR code system is being introduced to help candidates identify their choice of company. The mela will start at 8 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. Selected candidates will be informed about their appointment on the same day. Their appointment letters will be couriered to them within a week.

“We hope at least 50,000 of candidates will attend the mela,” Vijaysai Reddy stated. Recruitment teams of all companies have been assigned 206 rooms in eight blocks. Each block is notified as IT, Pharma, Textiles, Construction and so on.

Meanwhile, registrations for Guntur job fair from April 30 and May 1 will remain open till April 29.