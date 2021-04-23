Andhra Pradesh minister Goutham Reddy tests positive for Covid-19

TIRUPATI: AP industries and IT minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy announced on Friday through Twitter that he has tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

“I have mild symptoms & upon testing, my report came as COVID positive. I am taking the required treatment & currently in isolation. Those who have met me in last one week, please follow Covid protocols, get tested & take care,” he tweeted.

The minister had on Thursday attended a meeting to review oxygen supply across the state. He discussed ways and means to boost its production. After the meeting, he tweeted that areas of shortage had been mapped. Local industrial units had been asked to enhance oxygen production, permission for which would be given within 24 hours. They would also ensure faster transportation of oxygen.

Minister Goutham Reddy had also played a crucial role in supplying 2.200 Remdesivir injections for critically ill Covid-19 patients in Nellore district. He asked Nellore collector to route 200 of these injections to the needy in Atmakur, his constituency, and another 200 vials for journalists of Nellore district.