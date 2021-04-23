Nation Current Affairs 23 Apr 2021 Andhra Pradesh minis ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh minister Goutham Reddy tests positive for Covid-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 23, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
Reddy played a crucial role in supplying 2.200 Remdesivir injections for critically ill Covid-19 patients in Nellore district
Goutham Reddy had on Thursday attended a meeting to review oxygen supply across the state— Representational image/DC
 Goutham Reddy had on Thursday attended a meeting to review oxygen supply across the state— Representational image/DC

TIRUPATI: AP industries and IT minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy announced on Friday through Twitter that he has tested positive for novel Coronavirus.
“I have mild symptoms & upon testing, my report came as COVID positive. I am taking the required treatment & currently in isolation. Those who have met me in last one week, please follow Covid protocols, get tested & take care,” he tweeted.

The minister had on Thursday attended a meeting to review oxygen supply across the state. He discussed ways and means to boost its production. After the meeting, he tweeted that areas of shortage had been mapped. Local industrial units had been asked to enhance oxygen production, permission for which would be given within 24 hours. They would also ensure faster transportation of oxygen.

 

Minister Goutham Reddy had also played a crucial role in supplying 2.200 Remdesivir injections for critically ill Covid-19 patients in Nellore district. He asked Nellore collector to route 200 of these injections to the needy in Atmakur, his constituency, and another 200 vials for journalists of Nellore district.

...
Tags: mekapati goutham reddy tests positive for covid-19, people in contact of mekapati goutham reddy isolation, mekapati in isolation, mekapati asks for ramping up oxygen production, mekapati remdesivir injection to journalists
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Taking advantage of the lack of supervision by the Cooperative department, Narendra allegedly minted money from the dairy. (Photo: Facebook @Dhulipall Narendra Kumar)

Sangam Dairy fraud: ACB arrests, jails former TD MLA Dhulipall Narendra Kumar

State health authorities said they are making the necessary arrangements. TrueNat machines can be used for testing tuberculosis, hepatitis B or C etc and these will be programmed to conduct Covid-19 tests. (Photo: DC/Narasimha Murthy)

Andhra Pradesh to fast-track Covid tests to curb spread of virus

Testing of nasal swabs at the VRDL Lab in Microbiology Department is too slow. — Representational image/AP

Duty doctors found missing in Covid wards of Kurnool GGH

The medical staff is spending considerable time collecting names from the people who visit the test centres and this also delays the process. — Representational image/AFP

Delay in tests and results spreading Covid virus faster in Adilabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: Over 3.32 lakh fresh cases in India in single day, record 2,263 fatalities

A relative of a Covid-19 victim (2L) pays his respect before a cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi in the early hour of April 22, 2021. (AFP)

Covid emergency medicine is blocked and sold at a higher price in Adilabad

The injection should be used when patients are suffering from respiratory problems and condition was critical and put on Ventilator but many patients without much severity are also taking the injection as emergency medicine or lifesaving drug. — Representational image

US Navy challenges India’s excessive maritime claims at Lakshadweep islands

File photo of USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). — (Image: US Navy/Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Modi calls for quick action to save world at Leaders’ Summit on Climate 2021

Modi called for “concrete action at a high speed, on large scale, and with a global scope” to combat climate change, adding he and US President Joe Biden are launching the “India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership” to help “mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations”. — Representational image/PTI

Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital

Sitaram Yechury, CPIM general secretary (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham