Nation Current Affairs 23 Apr 2021 Duty doctors found m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Duty doctors found missing in Covid wards of Kurnool GGH

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 23, 2021, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2021, 11:41 pm IST
Another patient said toilets in the male ward are not being maintained properly
Testing of nasal swabs at the VRDL Lab in Microbiology Department is too slow. — Representational image/AP
 Testing of nasal swabs at the VRDL Lab in Microbiology Department is too slow. — Representational image/AP

KURNOOL:  Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at Kurnool Government General Hospital (KGGH) have complained of insufficient medicare, saying duty doctors are not coming to their wards and food supplied to them is of inferior quality.

"We are being treated as though we are untouchables," complained one of the patients. An attendant of a patient said food of substandard quality is being served to patients. Lentil soup given to them is watery, he said. The government is paying Rs. 290 per patient to the contractor who supplies food.

 

Another patient said toilets in the male ward are not being maintained properly. All these aspects are playing on the minds of patients in KGGH. The situation is very discouraging, the patient stated.

The number of Coronavirus cases in Kurnool district has risen sharply in the past two days, crossing the 1,000 mark. On Friday, 1,180 positive cases have been reported in Kurnool district, apart from four deaths.

Testing of nasal swabs at the VRDL Lab in Microbiology Department is too slow. It is taking a long time to know the result of a test report. This aspect emerged when district collector G. Veera Pandian made a surprise visit to VRDL lab to know firsthand why test results are being delayed.

 

Hospital superintendent Dr. Bhagawan conceded that with sharp increase in caseload, medical facilities at the Kurnool Government General Hospital are under strain. “However, we are ramping up services. We are making arrangements to add another 150 beds,” he underlined. KGGH has total bed strength of 1,200.

As of Friday, the hospital has 363 positive cases, 163 suspect cases and 22 patients on CPAP ventilators, the superintendent disclosed.

...
Tags: kurnool ggh, insufficient medicare kurnool ggh, doctors treating patients like untouchables, toilets not being maintained kurnool ggh, delay in releasing test reports kurnool ggh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

Taking advantage of the lack of supervision by the Cooperative department, Narendra allegedly minted money from the dairy. (Photo: Facebook @Dhulipall Narendra Kumar)

Sangam Dairy fraud: ACB arrests, jails former TD MLA Dhulipall Narendra Kumar

State health authorities said they are making the necessary arrangements. TrueNat machines can be used for testing tuberculosis, hepatitis B or C etc and these will be programmed to conduct Covid-19 tests. (Photo: DC/Narasimha Murthy)

Andhra Pradesh to fast-track Covid tests to curb spread of virus

Goutham Reddy had on Thursday attended a meeting to review oxygen supply across the state— Representational image/DC

Andhra Pradesh minister Goutham Reddy tests positive for Covid-19

The medical staff is spending considerable time collecting names from the people who visit the test centres and this also delays the process. — Representational image/AFP

Delay in tests and results spreading Covid virus faster in Adilabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: Over 3.32 lakh fresh cases in India in single day, record 2,263 fatalities

A relative of a Covid-19 victim (2L) pays his respect before a cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi in the early hour of April 22, 2021. (AFP)

Covid emergency medicine is blocked and sold at a higher price in Adilabad

The injection should be used when patients are suffering from respiratory problems and condition was critical and put on Ventilator but many patients without much severity are also taking the injection as emergency medicine or lifesaving drug. — Representational image

US Navy challenges India’s excessive maritime claims at Lakshadweep islands

File photo of USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). — (Image: US Navy/Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Modi calls for quick action to save world at Leaders’ Summit on Climate 2021

Modi called for “concrete action at a high speed, on large scale, and with a global scope” to combat climate change, adding he and US President Joe Biden are launching the “India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership” to help “mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations”. — Representational image/PTI

Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital

Sitaram Yechury, CPIM general secretary (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham