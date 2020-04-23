30th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

21,559

187

Recovered

4,406

36

Deaths

685

4

Maharashtra5649789251 Gujarat24071790 Delhi22487240 Rajasthan19353440 Tamil Nadu16296620 Madhya Pradesh15871520 Uttar Pradesh14491730 Telangana9431940 Andhra Pradesh8131200 West Bengal456790 Kerala4373080 Karnataka4271310 Jammu and Kashmir407920 Punjab278530 Haryana2641580 Bihar143420 Odisha83320 Jharkhand4980 Uttarakhand46230 Himachal Pradesh39160 Chhatisgarh36280 Assam35190 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1200 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 23 Apr 2020 No testing of asympt ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No testing of asymptomatic secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients: Telangana Govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 23, 2020, 11:05 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2020, 11:05 am IST
‘Strict home quarantine’ for secondary contacts raised to 28 days from 14 days
A medic tests swab samples for coronavirus. AFP photo
 A medic tests swab samples for coronavirus. AFP photo

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday said there will be no testing of asymptomatic secondary contacts of identified Covid-19 patients, while at the same time doubling ‘strict home quarantine’ for such contacts to 28 days from 14 days with immediate effect.

The government’s decision comes amidst increasing concerns globally and at the national level about how asymptomatic carriers of Coronavirus could be spreading the disease, particularly in the light of limited testing of people who might have been exposed to the virus through indirect contact with identified Covid-19 patients.

 

It was just two days ago, on Monday, that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that 80 per cent of Coronavirus carriers in the country either exhibited only mild symptoms or were completely asymptomatic.

Both the Ministry and the Indian Council for Medical Research had emphasised the importance of lockdown procedures and said that while it was not possible to test everyone, protocols are in place to test highly suspected asymptomatic people who have a travel history or close contact with a confirmed patient.

In a set of instructions issued on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that asymptomatic secondary contacts – people who came into contact with individuals with whom an identified Covid-19 patient had been in contact – shall, “however, be identified, stamped and placed in strict home quarantine for a period of 28 days.”

Kumar said that the health of all such persons will be monitored daily by the local multidisciplinary teams.

The orders follow instances of secondary contacts of some Covid-19 patients who were quarantined at government facilities and were also tested for the disease. In view of such incidents, Kumar said “only the primary contacts of the positive cases shall be brought to government identified quarantine centres and their samples taken for testing.”

...
Tags: coronavirus in telangana, covid19 in telangana, telangana govt, corona cases in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)

Resolve migrant workers' problems on priority: Rahul Gandhi

Representational image (PTI)

Periods don't stop for pandemics: Girls struggle for sanitary napkins in rural areas

Medics wearing protective suits seen in the premises of LNJP hospital while members of Tablighi Jamaat are shifted from hospital to quarantine centre during nationwide lockdown in Delhi. PTI photo

Entire Muslim community cannot be blamed for one group's crime: Naqvi on Tablighi row

Guntur West MLA M Giridhar Rao taking part in sanitation works rendering a helping hand to GMC sanitation staff at Guntur city. (Photo: Tejo Roy)

AP reports highest single day spike in Covid cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Entire Muslim community cannot be blamed for one group's crime: Naqvi on Tablighi row

Medics wearing protective suits seen in the premises of LNJP hospital while members of Tablighi Jamaat are shifted from hospital to quarantine centre during nationwide lockdown in Delhi. PTI photo

Ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare personnel comes into force

Health workers collect swab samples from people for COVID -19 tests, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Congress ruled states rue lack of central funds to fight covid19

Municipal corporation workers sanitize a hotspot area of Hindpiri during the nationwide lockdown, to curb the spread of Coronavirus, in Ranchi. Jharkhand is ruled by the BJP. PTI photo

India records 29 covid deaths in one day as virus cases cross 21K

A security personnel conducts thermal scanning of vendors before they enter the Okhla vegetable market during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

BJP spreading virus of communal prejudice, hatred: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham