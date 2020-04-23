30th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

21,559

187

Recovered

4,406

36

Deaths

685

4

Maharashtra5649789251 Gujarat24071790 Delhi22487240 Rajasthan19353440 Tamil Nadu16296620 Madhya Pradesh15871520 Uttar Pradesh14491730 Telangana9431940 Andhra Pradesh8131200 West Bengal456790 Kerala4373080 Karnataka4271310 Jammu and Kashmir407920 Punjab278530 Haryana2641580 Bihar143420 Odisha83320 Jharkhand4980 Uttarakhand46230 Himachal Pradesh39160 Chhatisgarh36280 Assam35190 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1200 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 23 Apr 2020 Entire Muslim commun ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Entire Muslim community cannot be blamed for one group's crime: Naqvi on Tablighi row

PTI
Published Apr 23, 2020, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2020, 3:17 pm IST
4,291 out of 14,378 COVID-19 infections — in the country were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March
Medics wearing protective suits seen in the premises of LNJP hospital while members of Tablighi Jamaat are shifted from hospital to quarantine centre during nationwide lockdown in Delhi. PTI photo
 Medics wearing protective suits seen in the premises of LNJP hospital while members of Tablighi Jamaat are shifted from hospital to quarantine centre during nationwide lockdown in Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: The entire Muslim community cannot be held responsible for one group's "crime", Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday while reacting to instances of Muslims being blamed for the spurt in COVID-19 cases after Tablighi Jamaat congregation here, and asserted that most of the minority community members have condemned the group's action.

In an interview to PTI, Naqvi also expressed confidence that Muslims will abide by lockdown guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan.

 

He said across the India, imams, Ulema and Muslim organizations have unanimously decided that during Ramzan (the Islamic holy month), Muslims will not congregate in mosques, religious places and perform all rituals like 'Iftaar' (breaking of fast) and 'taraweeh' (special prayers) at home keeping in mind social distancing norms.

Naqvi said he has spoken with state waqf board officials, social and religious leaders, imams on adherence to the lockdown and social distancing guidelines during the Ramzan month starting Friday or Saturday evening and they have begun creating awareness among the people.

Asked about some people blaming Muslims for the spread of the pandemic after a large number of cases were found linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamudddin here, Naqvi said the whole community cannot be held responsible for the "crime" of one organisation or one person.

"Whatever that organisation did, criminal negligence or crime...most Muslims have strongly reacted to it, condemned it and called for action against it. Entire community cannot be held responsible for one person or one organisation's crime," he asserted, adding that this has always been India's culture.

Last week, the Union Health Ministry had said 29.8 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases — 4,291 out of 14,378 COVID-19 infections — in the country were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March at the group's headquarters in Delhi following which some sections of the society severely criticised Muslims, and blamed them for the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Naqvi's comments also assume significance in view of the 57-member prominent international Mulim grouping, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), asking India to take "urgent steps" to protect the rights of its minority Muslim community and stop the incidents of "Islamophobia" in the country.

Hitting out at the OIC, the minister had said the country is "heaven for Muslims" and those trying to vitiate the atmosphere of prosperity cannot be friends of Indian Muslims.

Naqvi said those targeting Muslims are few isolated people who are trying to spread "misinformation" and "we should be united and isolate such elements".

On the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions during Ramzan, Naqvi said no Muslim wants to stay away from mosques during the holy month, but everyone has resolved to win this battle against coronavirus.

During this month, everyone should pray to God that not only India but also the entire world is freed from this COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Asked whether Muslims have followed lockdown and social distancing guidelines till now, Naqvi said, "absolutely, the entire country is standing united in this fight against coronavirus."

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people with folded hands, he had appealed to 130 crore Indians, it was not based on caste or religion. And everybody responded to his appeal and acted on it," he said.

People have faith that whatever Prime Minister Modi does is for the health and safety of the people, Naqvi said.

Asked about the role of the Opposition in the fight against COVID-19 and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's suggestions, Naqvi said,"some people have criticized, but that is their habit, we don't take any offence to it."

...
Tags: tablighi jamaat, tablighi jamaat congregation, mukhtar abbas naqvi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)

Resolve migrant workers' problems on priority: Rahul Gandhi

Representational image (PTI)

Periods don't stop for pandemics: Girls struggle for sanitary napkins in rural areas

Guntur West MLA M Giridhar Rao taking part in sanitation works rendering a helping hand to GMC sanitation staff at Guntur city. (Photo: Tejo Roy)

AP reports highest single day spike in Covid cases

Deserted banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna are seen during lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus in Prayagraj, India (AP)

Lockdown reveals fresh air, cleaner rivers in India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare personnel comes into force

Health workers collect swab samples from people for COVID -19 tests, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Congress ruled states rue lack of central funds to fight covid19

Municipal corporation workers sanitize a hotspot area of Hindpiri during the nationwide lockdown, to curb the spread of Coronavirus, in Ranchi. Jharkhand is ruled by the BJP. PTI photo

India records 29 covid deaths in one day as virus cases cross 21K

A security personnel conducts thermal scanning of vendors before they enter the Okhla vegetable market during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

BJP spreading virus of communal prejudice, hatred: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi

ICMR examining quality of rapid antibody test kits

Health workers take samples of people for a rapid test at mobile COVID-19 testing van, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham