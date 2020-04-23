30th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

21,559

187

Recovered

4,406

36

Deaths

685

4

Maharashtra5649789251 Gujarat24071790 Delhi22487240 Rajasthan19353440 Tamil Nadu16296620 Madhya Pradesh15871520 Uttar Pradesh14491730 Telangana9431940 Andhra Pradesh8131200 West Bengal456790 Kerala4373080 Karnataka4271310 Jammu and Kashmir407920 Punjab278530 Haryana2641580 Bihar143420 Odisha83320 Jharkhand4980 Uttarakhand46230 Himachal Pradesh39160 Chhatisgarh36280 Assam35190 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1200 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 23 Apr 2020 Chennai stares at Dh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai stares at Dharavi like situation after corona+ case in slum

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T SUDHEESH
Published Apr 23, 2020, 11:44 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2020, 11:52 am IST
Containment turns daunting for authorities as positive case reported in one of Chennai’s most populated slum
Workers spray disinfectants on roads. (Photo: Satish B)
 Workers spray disinfectants on roads. (Photo: Satish B)

Chennai: With a sanitation worker tested positive for Covid-19 at Ayyanar Street, Thattankulam, which is one of the largest slums in the city with a population of 1,500 residents, the containment in this thickly populated area has become daunting for the officials.

The 37-year-old lady worker, who has been currently admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in the city, told Deccan Chronicle over the phone that her sample result came on Tuesday night. The Hospital authorities telephoned her and subsequently got her admitted to the hospital.

 

Her husband and two children are also sent to hospital quarantine.    

She said that she was working as a sanitation worker at Egmore Railway Station and her samples were sent for testing a couple of days ago after her supervisor tested positive for Covid19.

“I am so scared. But hospital authorities give me timely treatment. I have been accommodated with another lady who is also corona positive”, she added.    

The sanitation worker appears to the first positive case reported from city’s congested slums and it has sparked fear among residents that the infection could spread more rapidly.

The attempt of officials in containing the transmission has already proved to be daunting in various slums in other parts of the country, particularly in Mumbai's Dharavi because of the practical difficulties to ensure social distancing in a congested residential area.

This comes at a time when the number of positive cases continues to rise in the state, with 373 cases across Chennai as of April 22. They have declared 112 containment zones across the city. The latest information shared by the Corporation has 84 streets listed under all zones.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure it does not explode and that there is no community spread, but it is a big challenge to contain this (virus spread). We are conducting awareness programmes across length and breadth of the city,” said Dr T G Srinivasan, health education officer, Greater Chennai Corporation.

Y Manikandan, 38, a sanitation worker, who lives in a single room house with his wife and four daughters at Street 13 of K M Garden, said many people were very scared about the spread of virus

“Since the new of positive case spread, many of my neighbours are very nervous and staying indoors. They choose to get out of their homes only to use public toilets. All of them say that it is very difficult to escape the infection in such congested slums," he say.

The local residents in the area say that fear has already begun to take hold. At least ninety per cent of the residents do not have private toilets and they all use public toilets. One seat of a public toilet is used by 70 or 80 slum-dwellers daily.

"Many people do not have food at home. There are 1,500 residents and 15 streets here apart from 500 residents in Thattankulam. People are desperate as the distribution of ration is irregular. So in search of provisions and food handouts, people are being forced to stay outside their homes for a long time. At places like ration shops people are still gathering in big numbers.  So we are very afraid of a fast spread of the virus,” Manikandan adds.

...
Tags: chennai slum, ayyanar street, coronavirus, covid-19, containment, quarantine, sanitation worker
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)

Resolve migrant workers' problems on priority: Rahul Gandhi

Representational image (PTI)

Periods don't stop for pandemics: Girls struggle for sanitary napkins in rural areas

Medics wearing protective suits seen in the premises of LNJP hospital while members of Tablighi Jamaat are shifted from hospital to quarantine centre during nationwide lockdown in Delhi. PTI photo

Entire Muslim community cannot be blamed for one group's crime: Naqvi on Tablighi row

Guntur West MLA M Giridhar Rao taking part in sanitation works rendering a helping hand to GMC sanitation staff at Guntur city. (Photo: Tejo Roy)

AP reports highest single day spike in Covid cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare personnel comes into force

Health workers collect swab samples from people for COVID -19 tests, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Congress ruled states rue lack of central funds to fight covid19

Municipal corporation workers sanitize a hotspot area of Hindpiri during the nationwide lockdown, to curb the spread of Coronavirus, in Ranchi. Jharkhand is ruled by the BJP. PTI photo

India records 29 covid deaths in one day as virus cases cross 21K

A security personnel conducts thermal scanning of vendors before they enter the Okhla vegetable market during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

BJP spreading virus of communal prejudice, hatred: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi

ICMR examining quality of rapid antibody test kits

Health workers take samples of people for a rapid test at mobile COVID-19 testing van, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham