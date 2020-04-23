30th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

21,559

187

Recovered

4,406

36

Deaths

685

4

Maharashtra5649789251 Gujarat24071790 Delhi22487240 Rajasthan19353440 Tamil Nadu16296620 Madhya Pradesh15871520 Uttar Pradesh14491730 Telangana9431940 Andhra Pradesh8131200 West Bengal456790 Kerala4373080 Karnataka4271310 Jammu and Kashmir407920 Punjab278530 Haryana2641580 Bihar143420 Odisha83320 Jharkhand4980 Uttarakhand46230 Himachal Pradesh39160 Chhatisgarh36280 Assam35190 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1200 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 23 Apr 2020 BJP spreading virus ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP spreading virus of communal prejudice, hatred: Sonia Gandhi

PTI
Published Apr 23, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Gandhi said this should worry every Indian and the Congress will have to work hard to repair this damage
Sonia Gandhi
 Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred in the country and asserted that "grave damage" is being done to social harmony.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Gandhi said this should worry every Indian and the Congress will have to work hard to repair this damage.

 

"Let me also share with you something that should worry each and every one as Indians. When we should be tackling the coronavirus unitedly, the BJP continues to spread the virus of communal prejudice and hatred," she said.

"Grave damage is being done to our social harmony. Our party, we will have to work hard to repair that damage," she added.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders attended the meeting through video conference.

This is the second time, the CWC, the Congress' top decision-making body, is meeting in the past three weeks.

...
Tags: congress working committee (cwc), sonia gandhi, communal harmony, communal virus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


