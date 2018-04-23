search on deccanchronicle.com
Video of crummy conditions at 'Rajiv Gandhi International Airport' goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUSHA PUPPALA
Published Apr 23, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2018, 1:32 am IST
The footage shows bandicoots, rats and pests crawling around the canteen, and even in the vessels used for cooking and serving food.
Hyderabad: A video clip showing the unhygienic conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) canteen went viral on social media on Sunday. The footage shows bandicoots, rats and pests crawling around the canteen, and even in the vessels used for cooking and serving food. This canteen is extensively used by cab drivers hired by passengers.

The viral video has caused outrage, and shocked city residents who demanded seizure and cancellation of the canteen’s licence. Responding to angry tweets, RGIA authorities have replied, “We have taken up this matter with all seriousness…after we received the feedback. Our team will also monitor the kitchen and canteen hygiene on a daily basis. We really appreciate you for  bringing this matter to our notice. The canteen operator has already initiated actions like heightened pest control and various measures to improve the hygiene and also certain infrastructural changes to protect the kitchen from pests.”

 

Telangana Four Wheelers Association state president Shaik Salauddin said, “There is a small canteen near the parking area which is used only by cab drivers, other workers, and labourers at the airport. As these people are not seen to be very important, canteen authorities are not maintaining the kitchen properly, so most of the workers and cab drivers waiting at the airport are forced to consume coffee, tea and snacks made in unhygienic conditions.“

He adds, “As it’s the only affordable canteen for people like us, we are left with no option but to go there for tea or coffee. Other facilities, such as washrooms near the parking space, are absent too.”

Tags: rajiv gandhi international airport, unhygienic conditions, canteen
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




