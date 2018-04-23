SHRC notice to cops for pressuring man to take back estranged wife

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old carwash mechanic from Jagathgirigutta approached the State Human Rights Commission alleging that the Jagathgirigutta police were forcing him to take back his wife against his wishes and despite the fact that she had extramarital affairs with other men. Mr M. Shambulingam, the carwash mechanic, said in his complaint that though there was an adultery case registered against his wife and her lover in the same police station, the cops there were forcing him to take his wife home.

The SHRC ordered the ACP Balanagar to inquire into the matter and submit a report by July 30.

Shambulingam was married to Geetha and the couple lived at Sriram Nagar in Jagathgirigutta. From the time they got married, his wife had been speaking to strangers secretly over the phone, he said in the complaint, adding that it was much later that he got to know that she was speaking to her ex-paramours.

Recently, the couple had a baby but Shambulingam said he got the shock of his life when his wife told him that the baby was her love child with her lover Jagannath. and began humiliating him. Despite telling her repeatedly to restrain herself and not discuss this in the presence of family and elders, she did not mend her ways, he said.

Matters came to a head when in 2016, he caught his wife and Jagannath red-handed. It was then that he alerted the police. An adultery case was registered against her and Jagannath. She was arrested and later released on bail.

According to Jambulingam, she tortured him even more and he also realised that there was yet another man in her life. From the call recordings on her mobile, he also got to know that she was meeting the men in his absence.

Report sought for inaction in medico legal case

A Hyderabad based businessman has approached the State Human Rights Commission over alleged police inaction on his complaint. His complaint further alleged that the police were supporting the opposite party, who were trying to grab his agricultural lands located at Pasaramadla village in Jangaon district.

Mr Thatha Praveen Kumar claimed that despite being brutally attacked by the opposite party and his subsequent complaint to the police, the Station House officer of Jangaon police station did not take any action; furthermore, he supported the opposite party. The Commission has directed the Superintendent of Police, Jangaon district to submit a report by July 7.

Mr Praveen stated that the land was owned by his parents and after his father's death, he was taking care of it. However, since he also had work in the city, he could not take full care of the land and had leased it out for cultivation to a tenant farmer. Using this to his advantage, the owner of the neighbouring farmland, Kadaru Chinnamut-haiah started making attempts to grab the land. Along with his family members, he also threatened the tenant farmer who was cultivating the land.

Mr Praveen stated that on multiple occasions, he had approached the Jangaon police seeking action against the encroaching persons. After repeated complaints, the police referred the case to the revenue department, citing it as a civil dispute. Recently, when the neighbouring farm owner threatened the tenant farmer with dire consequences, Praveen went to the police station once again, but when he was asked to wait at the police station, he went to the field to check the situation himself.