President clears ordinance on death penalty for rape of children under 12

Published Apr 23, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2018, 1:19 am IST
The Indian Penal Code, the Evidence Act, the CrPC and the POCSO Act will now stand amended.
The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved for tightening the law against people involved in rape, following the public outcry over cases of sexual assault and murder of minors in Kathua and Surat and the rape of a girl in Unnao.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday promulgated the criminal law amendment ordinance,  paving the way for providing stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. 

Earlier around midnight, he had also promulgated the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance that will allow the government to confiscate properties and assets of loan defaulters who flee the country. The President promulgated the economic offenders ordinance within hours of it being cleared by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening.

 

The President’s nod to the ordinance related to rape convicts, came after the Union Cabinet’s approval on Saturday for tightening the law against people involved in rape, following the public outcry over cases of sexual assault and murder of minors in Kathua and Surat and the rape of a girl in Unnao.

“Whereas Parliament is not in session and the President is satisfied that the circumstances exist which render it necessary for him to take immediate action. Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 123 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to promulgate the following ordinance,” the gazette notification said.

