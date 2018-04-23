search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

High-level corruption: GHMC officials hand in multi crore diesel scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Apr 23, 2018, 1:25 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2018, 1:35 am IST
The bunk operators manipulated the metre readings and resold the remaining half of the stolen diesel, back to the civic body.
4,400 ltrs, of diesel is now being allocated by the GHMC for 81 vehicles. (Representational Image)
 4,400 ltrs, of diesel is now being allocated by the GHMC for 81 vehicles. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: There is high-level corruption in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The civic body’s ground-level staff are involved in a diesel scam.

In order to curb irregularities, the corporation had introduced an online coupon system, which  allowed drivers to fill diesel in their vehicles. As a result, the drivers got hand-in-glove with the diesel pump operators and began filling only 50 per cent of the actual fuel metered in the counters and pocketed the remaining 50 per cent.

 

The bunk operators manipulated the metre readings and resold the remaining half of the stolen diesel, back to the civic body. Besides this, the diesel bunk operators had to supply as per the agreement, high speed diesel (HSD) and motor spirit (MS), as per relevant specifications. The bunk operators in nexus with the corporation officials have not been doing so and were not maintaining the diesel stock registers.

According to highly placed sources in the corporation, the civic body, on December 10, 2015 had entered into a three-year agreement with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, which could be extended by two years, through mutual consent. The IOCL had agreed to supply HDS for Rs 45 per litre. Violating the norms, the bunk operators have been selling normal diesel instead of HDS and were even manipulating their sales registers.  

Malakpet parking yard has two diesel bunkers with 20,000 litres capacity each. The bunk operators have been supplying 4,400 litres of diesel to its vehicles per day when the actual requirement was only 3,000 litres. Interestingly, they have been producing bills for 4,400 litres. Out of the 4,400 litres the drivers have been filling only 50 per cent of the quantity in their vehicles and were taking money from the bunk operator for remaining 50 per cent. The bunk operators from Khairatabad and Kavadiguda fuel stations have been indulging in similar malpractices. The bunkers have been supplying 5,200 litres of diesel when the actual requirement per day was only 3,500 litres and from Khairatabad fuel station, they have been supplying 4,800 litres, against the required 3,200 litres.  A worker at Malakpet parking yard said that the corporation until 2014, had supplied 6,000 litres diesel for 270 vehicles. Now they are supplying 4,400 litres diesel for 81 vehicles.

Sources alleged that the corporation had not been maintaining diesel stock registers since 2012 and were manipulating the bills. Even though the corporation had introduced an online coupon system to curb the irregularities, the assistant engineers who were supposed to sign the coupons while issuing the fuel have been doing it on time. The assistant engineers at the selling point were also dancing to the tune of the bunk operators. 

The apathy of the officials has resulted in the denting of more Rs 100 crores revenue of the corporation. Sources said that the spare parts scam which was unearthed in January had caused a loss of Rs 26 crores, while the remaining amount of Rs 100 crores that was lost, is the diesel scam. When queried on the subject, none of the corporation officials were ready to comment.  

Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation, indian oil corporation limited, diesel scam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3D facial recognition Android phone likely to come in 3Q18

Apple's Face ID on iPhone X, which launched last year.
 

Huawei says Apple had courage to go with the 'notch'

Apple iPhone X with Face ID embedded in the Notch.
 

Doctors remove nail clipper from toddler's stomach in China

When she tried to chase him, he saw it as a game (Photo: AFP)
 

New 6-inch Redmi smartphone with dual rear cameras spotted on TENAA

The unnamed Xiaomi device appears to be the next generation Redmi phone.
 

Scientists develop tool that may spot potential child rapists in online chatrooms

Law enforcement officers are often inundated with cases involving the sexual solicitation of minors. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Third time unlucky: Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

He had already been mauled by a bear and bitten by a rattlesnake, all in less than four years. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cancelled Ola cab as driver was Muslim: 'VHP' man triggers debate on Twitter

Some people asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against Mishra for his post. (Photo: Twitter/@Abhishek_Mshra)

Venkaiah Naidu begins consultations on impeachment notice against CJI

The opposition parties, led by the Congress, initiated the unprecedented step to impeach the CJI by moving the notice levelling charges against him. (Photo: PTI/File)

50 IIT alumni quit jobs to form political party, await EC approval

The party members, however, do not wish to jump the gun and aim for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Facebook)

May move SC if impeachment motion against CJI rejected: Cong leaders

Seven opposition parties, led by the Congress had initiated an unprecedented step last week for the impeachment of CJI Misra by moving a notice levelling several charges against him. (Photo: PTI/File)

Christian missionaries threat to unity, integrity of country, claims BJP MP

The Ballia MP, incidentally, had also alleged recently that the Christian missionaries were behind the vandalisation of the statues of the Dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham