Fire near CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's Camp Office in Hyderabad

Fire rages in the balcony of the building that housed a power substation (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a substation near Chief Minister’s Camp Office near Greenlands in Begumpet on Sunday.. There were no casualties as there was no staff in the building.

Fire control room in-charge Suresh Reddy said the fire broke out about 1.10 pm in the balcony of a building that housed a power substation. There were a lot of electrical wires lying unattended in the premises . “We suspect that a burning cigarette that somebody chucked carelessly may have triggerred the fire,” Mr Reddy said.

An assitant engineer from the substation, Feroz, alerted the fire control room, he said. One fire tender was rushed to the spot which doused the blaze in 10 minutes.