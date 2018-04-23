search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fire near CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's Camp Office in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 23, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2018, 1:40 am IST
There were no casualties as there was no staff in the building.
Fire rages in the balcony of the building that housed a power substation (Photo: DC)
 Fire rages in the balcony of the building that housed a power substation (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a substation near Chief Minister’s Camp Office near Greenlands in Begumpet on Sunday.. There were no casualties  as there was no staff in the building.

Fire control room in-charge Suresh Reddy said the fire broke out about 1.10 pm in the balcony of a building that housed a power substation. There were a lot of electrical wires lying unattended in the premises . “We suspect that a burning cigarette that somebody chucked carelessly may have triggerred the fire,” Mr Reddy said.

 

An assitant engineer from the substation, Feroz, alerted the fire control room, he said. One fire tender was rushed to the spot which doused the blaze in 10 minutes.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, fire broke out
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3D facial recognition Android phone likely to come in 3Q18

Apple's Face ID on iPhone X, which launched last year.
 

Huawei says Apple had courage to go with the 'notch'

Apple iPhone X with Face ID embedded in the Notch.
 

Doctors remove nail clipper from toddler's stomach in China

When she tried to chase him, he saw it as a game (Photo: AFP)
 

New 6-inch Redmi smartphone with dual rear cameras spotted on TENAA

The unnamed Xiaomi device appears to be the next generation Redmi phone.
 

Scientists develop tool that may spot potential child rapists in online chatrooms

Law enforcement officers are often inundated with cases involving the sexual solicitation of minors. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Third time unlucky: Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

He had already been mauled by a bear and bitten by a rattlesnake, all in less than four years. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cancelled Ola cab as driver was Muslim: 'VHP' man triggers debate on Twitter

Some people asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against Mishra for his post. (Photo: Twitter/@Abhishek_Mshra)

Venkaiah Naidu begins consultations on impeachment notice against CJI

The opposition parties, led by the Congress, initiated the unprecedented step to impeach the CJI by moving the notice levelling charges against him. (Photo: PTI/File)

50 IIT alumni quit jobs to form political party, await EC approval

The party members, however, do not wish to jump the gun and aim for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Facebook)

May move SC if impeachment motion against CJI rejected: Cong leaders

Seven opposition parties, led by the Congress had initiated an unprecedented step last week for the impeachment of CJI Misra by moving a notice levelling several charges against him. (Photo: PTI/File)

Christian missionaries threat to unity, integrity of country, claims BJP MP

The Ballia MP, incidentally, had also alleged recently that the Christian missionaries were behind the vandalisation of the statues of the Dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham