Facial recognition system helps trace 3,000 missing children in 4 days

The FRS software stores the facial features of any child and matches them with photographs and database available with the Track Child portal as a result of which the identity of the child is instantly established.

New Delhi: Nearly 3,000 missing children have been traced in four days, thanks to the facial recognition system (FRS) software that the Delhi Police is using on a trial basis to track down such children.

The identities of the missing children have been established and efforts are on to help them reunite with their families.

The ministry of women and child development, in an affidavit to the High Court, said that the Delhi police, on a trial basis, used the FRS on 45,000 children living in different children’s homes. Of them, 2,930 children could be recognised between April 6 and April 10.

The Delhi Police took help of the software after the Delhi High Court asked it to test run the FRS which can help trace and rescue missing children.

Much recently, on April 5, the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure when it was informed by the Delhi police’s special commissioner (crime) that it has obtained its own FRS but it was unable to do trial run of the application as the WCD ministry has not provided the data.

The court had also pulled up the Centre for not sharing the details of missing children with the police despite its orders and warned of initiating contempt action if due seriousness was not shown in the 20-year-old matter.