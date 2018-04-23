Centre for ‘working manual’ to avoid Telangana, AP water disputes

Hyderabad: All irrigation projects on the River Krishna are to be brought under the control of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The Centre has been readying a ‘working manual’ for the board to avoid frequent disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on sharing of Krishna waters.

The board had expressed its inability to implement its own orders on water sharing due to lack of required authority, which prompted the two states to disregard the rules and frequently engage in tussles over water allocation.

AP is in favour of KRMB taking full control of the projects in the Krishna basin, but TS has been opposing it.

Official sources revealed that KRMB secretary Y.K. Sharma met union water resources joint secretary Sanjay Kundu and submitted the working manual for approval.

Mr Sharma brought to his notice that unless the board is accorded certain powers, it is not possible to prevent disputes between Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh.

KRMB has also wants to bring under its purview officials and employees working for various irrigation projects in the Krishna basin, instead of them reporting to their respective state governments as at present and not honouring the orders issued by the board.