search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre for ‘working manual’ to avoid Telangana, AP water disputes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 23, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2018, 1:00 am IST
AP is in favour of KRMB taking full control of the projects in the Krishna basin, but TS has been opposing it.
River Krishna
 River Krishna

Hyderabad: All irrigation projects on the River Krishna are to be brought under the control of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The Centre has been readying a ‘working manual’ for the board to avoid frequent disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on sharing of Krishna waters.

 

The board had expressed its inability to implement its own orders on water sharing due to lack of required authority, which prompted the two states to disregard the rules and frequently engage in tussles over water allocation.

AP is in favour of KRMB taking full control of the projects in the Krishna basin, but TS has been opposing it.

Official sources revealed that KRMB secretary Y.K. Sharma met union water resources joint secretary Sanjay Kundu and submitted the working manual for approval.

Mr Sharma brought to his notice that unless the board is accorded certain powers, it is not possible to prevent disputes between Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh.

KRMB has also wants to bring under its purview officials and employees working for various irrigation projects in the Krishna basin, instead of them reporting to their respective state governments as at present and not honouring the orders issued by the board.

Tags: irrigation projects, river krishna, krishna river management board, krishna water disputes tribunal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana, AP will get to finish pending projects


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3D facial recognition Android phone likely to come in 3Q18

Apple's Face ID on iPhone X, which launched last year.
 

Huawei says Apple had courage to go with the 'notch'

Apple iPhone X with Face ID embedded in the Notch.
 

Doctors remove nail clipper from toddler's stomach in China

When she tried to chase him, he saw it as a game (Photo: AFP)
 

New 6-inch Redmi smartphone with dual rear cameras spotted on TENAA

The unnamed Xiaomi device appears to be the next generation Redmi phone.
 

Scientists develop tool that may spot potential child rapists in online chatrooms

Law enforcement officers are often inundated with cases involving the sexual solicitation of minors. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Third time unlucky: Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

He had already been mauled by a bear and bitten by a rattlesnake, all in less than four years. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cancelled Ola cab as driver was Muslim: 'VHP' man triggers debate on Twitter

Some people asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against Mishra for his post. (Photo: Twitter/@Abhishek_Mshra)

Venkaiah Naidu begins consultations on impeachment notice against CJI

The opposition parties, led by the Congress, initiated the unprecedented step to impeach the CJI by moving the notice levelling charges against him. (Photo: PTI/File)

50 IIT alumni quit jobs to form political party, await EC approval

The party members, however, do not wish to jump the gun and aim for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Facebook)

May move SC if impeachment motion against CJI rejected: Cong leaders

Seven opposition parties, led by the Congress had initiated an unprecedented step last week for the impeachment of CJI Misra by moving a notice levelling several charges against him. (Photo: PTI/File)

Christian missionaries threat to unity, integrity of country, claims BJP MP

The Ballia MP, incidentally, had also alleged recently that the Christian missionaries were behind the vandalisation of the statues of the Dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham