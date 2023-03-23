  
Nation, Current Affairs

Voting for seven MLA quota MLC seats begins in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 23, 2023, 10:57 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2023, 10:57 am IST
Voting for the election of seven MLC seats of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under MLA quota commenced on Thursday. (Representational image: AFP)
Amaravati: Voting for the election of seven MLC seats of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under MLA quota commenced on Thursday.

The election started at 9 am at the Legislative Assembly in Velagapudi.

Voting began with Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy exercising his franchise first, said an official.

Out of 175 eligible MLA voters, 35 have exercised their franchise by 9:40 am.

Seven YSRCP candidates have filed nominations for equal number of MLC seats, which will fall vacant in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the end of March.

Jayamangala Venkataramana, Marri Rajasekhar, C. H. Yesuratnam, Bommi Israel, Kola Guruvulu, Pothula Sunita and Penmetsa Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju are the seven candidates from the ruling party.

Members whose term will expire on March 29 include Nara Lokesh, Pothula Sunitha, Bucchula Arjunudu, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, and Gangula Prabakar Reddy, while Challa Bagheedhar Reddy's term lapsed on November 2, 2022. 

...
Tags: ap mlc elections, andhra pradesh mlc polls, mla quota mlc seats
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


