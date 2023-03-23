TSPSC paper leak: Congress leaders placed under house arrest, Revanth condemns

Several Congress leaders were placed under house arrest, as preventive measure, by the Police.

Hyderabad: As TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is appearing before the SIT to submit evidence on the allegations made in the TSPSC paper leakage case, several Congress leaders were placed under house arrest, as preventive measure, by the Hyderabad Police.

The house arrest is to prevent the party leaders from coming to the SIT office and to avoid untoward incidents. Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former MP, senior party vice president, Mallu Ravi, Khairatabad DCC president C Rohin Reddy, PCC general secretary, Addanki Dayakar, Mahila Congress state president, M Sunitha Rao were put under house arrest.

Meanwhile, Revanth strongly condemned the police action and asserted that the party will continue to fight till the unemployed youth gets justice.

"We witnessed high drama of BRS in front of ED office in Delhi and here Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tries to suppress the protests of opposition. The arrests of our leaders and cadre is highly condemnable in the context that I have been asked to appear today at the SIT office to give evidence on #TSPSC paper leak based on my statements," Revanth tweeted.