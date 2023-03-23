  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2023 Three dead, 5 injure ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Three dead, 5 injured in Vizag building collapse

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 23, 2023, 10:02 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2023, 10:02 am IST
The locals said that the incident took place around 2 am and the building was over two decades old. The GVMC officials are probing the reason for the collapse. Minutes after the incident, the locals managed to rescue five persons but their efforts to save the three others proved futile. —
 The locals said that the incident took place around 2 am and the building was over two decades old. The GVMC officials are probing the reason for the collapse. Minutes after the incident, the locals managed to rescue five persons but their efforts to save the three others proved futile. —

Visakhapatnam: Two children were buried alive and an adult died while five sustained injuries when a three-storied building collapsed at Ramajogipeta locality under Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam city in the early hours of Thursday. The incident triggered panic in the locality.

The deceased were identified as S.  Durga Prasad (17) and his sister S. Anjali (10) and 27-year-old Chotu, a native of Bihar. The incident took place a few hours after Anjali celebrated her birthday last night. Their parents, Kalyani and Rama Rao, escaped with injuries. The identity of the remaining injured was not known. All of them were shifted to the King George Hospital.

The NDRF, police and fire service personnel retrieved three bodies from the debris. The search and rescue operation is underway, said assistant district fire officer R. Venkataramana.

The locals said that the incident took place around 2 am and the building was over two decades old. The GVMC officials are probing the reason for the collapse. Minutes after the incident, the locals managed to rescue five persons but their efforts to save the three others proved futile.

The fire officer said Chotu lived alone in the ground floor, Rama Rao’s family in the second and three others lived in the third floor.

...
Tags: two children buried alive vizag building collapse, vizag building collapse
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 23 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

NCP chief sharad pawar, Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), Election Commission of India, — PTI

Sharad Pawar calls Opposition meeting today to discuss EVM issues

Vijayan’s letter to Stalin, inviting him to inaugurate the celebrations at Vaikom in Kottayam district was personally handed over by Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Welfare, Saji Cherian, on Wednesday, an official press release said, adding that the Chief Minister had expressed his consent to take part in the event. –– Twitter

Stalin to inaugurate Vaikom centenary in Kerala

TTD trust board chairman YS Subba Reddy told the media after releasing the TTD’s annual budget 2023-24 at Tirumala on Wednesday that a board meeting decided this on February 15 but an announcement was held back due to the MLC elections code. –– DC Image

TTD plans 30 more additional laddu counters in Tirumala

The year-long celebrations to mark the centenary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi will kick start on June 3 at Thiruvarur –– AP File Image

M Karunanidhi’s centenary starts at Thiruvarur on June 3



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India unveiling 6G 'vision' just 6 months after 5G rollout: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin and Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw releases 'Bharat 6G Vision' document, during the inauguration of ITU Area office & Innovation Centre, in New Delhi, (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

PM Modi reviews Covid situation, stresses on Covid-appropriate behaviour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the COVID situation amid rise in cases in the country and to take stock of the public health preparedness, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Parliament panel for enhancing Army's capital budget

Barricades removed from British High Commission in Delhi

The UK High Commission after removal of security barricades by the Delhi Police, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->