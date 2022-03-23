Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2022 Power tariff to go u ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Power tariff to go up by 14% from April 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Mar 23, 2022, 11:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2022, 11:29 pm IST
The hike in charges is 50 paise for domestic consumers and Rs 1 per unit for other categories
Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) approved retail supply tariffs by 14 per cent. (file photo)
 Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) approved retail supply tariffs by 14 per cent. (file photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) approved retail supply tariffs by 14 per cent. After a gap of six years, the new tariff will come into effect from April 1. As a result, the hike in charges is 50 paise for domestic consumers and Rs 1 per unit for other categories.

Customer charges have also increased frdomesom the present minimum of Rs 25 to Rs 40 (0-50 units) to a maximum of Rs 80 to Rs 160 (above 800 units) in the LT-I domestic category per month. There is no tariff revision for LT-II (D) category, which includes haircutting salons consuming up to 200 units per month.

 

The retail supply tariffs for FY 2022-23 have been determined by the TSERC after taking into consideration the subsidy commitment of state government for certain categories of consumers to maintain uniform tariffs across the state.

There is no tariff revision for LT IV (A) cottage industries and LT IV (B) agro-based activities category. There is no increase in energy charges for EV charging station categories.

The commission has approved the Discoms proposals of the introduction of the optional category of green tariff for HT industrial and commercial consumers for fulfilling their requirement of procurement of renewable power. The Discoms have proposed the green tariff of Rs 2 per unit against which the commission has approved the green tariff of Rs 0.66 per unit. The commission has directed the Discoms to achieve 100 per cent agriculture distribution transformers metering within a period of two years.

 

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, TSERC chairman T. Sriranga Rao said the commission was tasked with the mandate to determine the tariffs which reflected commercial principles and also safeguarded consumers’ interest and recovery of the cost of electricity in a reasonable manner. The commission determined the tariffs balancing the interest of all the stakeholders, he added.

Discoms had to submit circle wise, area wise time-bound action plans for the reduction of AT&C losses, whenever the losses were more than 15 per cent, he said. If Discoms had not reduced the AT&C losses below 15 per cent, then the commission would take strict action, he said. The commission directed the Discoms to submit a time-bound action plan for the replacement of existing metres with prepaid smart metres with two way communication in the interest of revenue realisation, he explained.

 

...
Tags: tserc, power tariff hike, electricity charges
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Nellore, directed United India Insurance Company to pay a woman ₹4.65 lakh towards her stolen car. (DC file photo)

Consumer forum directs ₹ 4.65 lakh payment over stolen car

BJP leaders are evolving strategies to counter the TRS and its agitation on the paddy issue. (Representational Image/ PTI)

TRS urges its cadres, farmers to stir against Centre’s paddy stand

Education minister Audimulapu Suresh. (file photo)

EAPCET-2020 schedule announced in AP

Deputy Chief Minister BS Amzath Basha. (File photo)

Assembly passes two bills of Minorities Component and Urdu as 2nd official language



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

COVID-19 containment measures to end from Mar 31; wearing of face mask to continue

The general public now has much higher level of awareness on the COVID-appropriate behavior, said Ajay Bhalla. (Representational image: PTI)

Dhankhar alleges Didi trying to shield West Bengal carnage culprits

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)

India, Australia resolve to sign trade pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the antiquities repatriated from Australia, in New Delhi. (PIB / AFP)

Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 yrs group to begin this week

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->