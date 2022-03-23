Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2022 Dhankhar alleges Did ...
Dhankhar alleges Didi trying to shield West Bengal carnage culprits

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Mar 23, 2022, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2022, 6:10 pm IST
Dhankhar, slammed Ms Banerjee for questioning his silence on 'heinous incidents in BJP-ruled states and also in other parts of the country'
Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to protect the culprits of the massacre at Rampurhat in Birbhum in the garb of a special investigation team (SIT) probe by her government.

In a reply letter to Ms Banerjee's claims on Tuesday, Mr Dhankhar wrote, "There will be no credibility of your stand of there being "possibility of a larger political conspiracy to malign the image of the state cannot be ruled out." This is a ruse to shield the guilty of ghastly crime. Already enough is in circulation about perpetrators of this savagery. Further your assurance that "investigation will make all-out efforts to unearth all those who are behind the occurrence of the incident" is a far cry from reality. Politically caged investigation in the state inspires no confidence."

 

He observed, "There can just be no credibility for the SIT headed by Gyanwant Singh, suffering judicial taint and condemnation. SIT is being taken as 'cover up operation' to provide escape route to rogue elements. "Men Friday" in probe are cut out for 'hatchet work and not fair independent investigation."

Calling the bloodbath a "grisly carnage, worst in recent memory" the governor reminded the Trinamul Congress supremo, "Casualty figure is stated to be higher as per reports. This shocking carnage is being justifiably compared by many to the incidents in the state few years ago, while you were the opposition. Adopting diversionary tactics you have labelled my reaction as "sweeping and uncalled for statement." In the face of such enormity I cannot fiddle' in Raj Bhawan and be a mute spectator."

 

Mr Dhankhar, slamming Ms Banerjee for questioning his silence on "heinous incidents in BJP-ruled states and also in other parts of the country," added, "you have overlooked the constitutional prescription that ordains me to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law" and "devote myself to the service and well being of the people of West Bengal". Unlike you, my functional area is only state of West Bengal."

Tags: arson attack, tmc leader murder, governor jagdeep dhankhar, west bengal carnage
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


