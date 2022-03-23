Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2022 Andhra Pradesh HC fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh HC for status quo on conversion of Padmavathi Nilayam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 23, 2022, 8:22 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2022, 8:22 am IST
The court opined that the building built for the comfort of devotees should not be used for other purposes
Padmavathi Nilayam (Twitter)
 Padmavathi Nilayam (Twitter)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued an interim order for ‘status quo’ for a period of two weeks on the Chittoor district administration's move to set up the Collectorate for the new district Sri Balaji at TTD’s Sri Padmavathi Nilayam.

A single judge bench of Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu heard the petition on Tuesday. It was filed by BJP leader Bhanu Prakash, challenging the TTD executive officers’ order issued on March 7 allotting Sri Padmavathi Nilayam for the Collectorate and also Chittoor Collector’s order on March 14 allotting rooms for government departments.

 

Petitioner’s counsel Ashwani Kumar submitted to the court that the setting up government departments in Padmavathi Nilayam was in violation of Section 111 (4)(6) of AP Endowments Act and said the guest houses built with TTD funds should be used for the comfort of devotees. They should not be used for other purposes.

He urged the court to stop any effort at altering the Padmavathi Nilayam in ways as to turn it into the Collectorate.

AP government and TTD’s counsels Sudhakar Reddy and SS Prasad argued that Section 111 (4)(6) of AP Endowments Act was not applicable to the case and said the TTD Trust Board had the right to lease out its assets. TTD was getting one crore rupees as income by leasing out its asset.

 

The court opined that the building built for the comfort of devotees should not be used for other purposes. The court directed the state government and TTD executive officer to file counter affidavits and posted the next hearing to March 29.

...
Tags: ap high court, padmavathi nilayam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 23 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The fire control room received a call around 3 AM and the blaze was completely extinguished after about four hours (Representational image)

11 migrant workers dead in fire at scrap godown in Hyderabad

In a series of tweets, the former MP derided the state BJP leaders and wondered if they belonged to Telangana. She pointed out that the CM had clearly demanded a policy for the country, which will also benefit farmers of Telangana. — Twitter

Kavitha questions BJP’s commitment towards development of Telangana

If Tallarevu mandal is not merged with Kakinada district, people will consider the MLA ‘inefficient’ in achieving their demand. So, the legislator should take the matter to notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (in picture) and achieve the demand, observed RTI activist P.V. Bhadra Rao. — PTI.

Ruling party MLAs in nutcracker over new districts

He said 20 ticket counters atop the hill have been set up for the purpose and devotees have to obtain the tickets, which include special darshan and free darshan. The tickets will be issued on hourly slot basis. — DC file image

QR enabled tickets for Yadadri devotees like in TTD



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Australia resolve to sign trade pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the antiquities repatriated from Australia, in New Delhi. (PIB / AFP)

Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 yrs group to begin this week

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group. (Representational Image/DC)

With 3,116 new infections, India's daily COVID cases lowest in 676 days

A person wears a designed helmet and holds a placard to raise awareness against COVID-19 virus spread, at Visakhapatnam beach road on Sunday. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

8 charred bodies recovered from burnt houses in Bengal village

Superintendent of Police (Birbhum) Nagendra Nath Tripathi who inspected the area in the morning along with a large contingent of cops confirmed the death of only seven villagers. (ANI)

Over 17K students brought back, India concludes Operation Ganga

Indian students who were stranded in Sumy board the special train to western Ukraine organised with assistance of Ukrainian authorities, amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Ukraine. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->