Andhra Pradesh HC for status quo on conversion of Padmavathi Nilayam

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued an interim order for ‘status quo’ for a period of two weeks on the Chittoor district administration's move to set up the Collectorate for the new district Sri Balaji at TTD’s Sri Padmavathi Nilayam.

A single judge bench of Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu heard the petition on Tuesday. It was filed by BJP leader Bhanu Prakash, challenging the TTD executive officers’ order issued on March 7 allotting Sri Padmavathi Nilayam for the Collectorate and also Chittoor Collector’s order on March 14 allotting rooms for government departments.

Petitioner’s counsel Ashwani Kumar submitted to the court that the setting up government departments in Padmavathi Nilayam was in violation of Section 111 (4)(6) of AP Endowments Act and said the guest houses built with TTD funds should be used for the comfort of devotees. They should not be used for other purposes.

He urged the court to stop any effort at altering the Padmavathi Nilayam in ways as to turn it into the Collectorate.

AP government and TTD’s counsels Sudhakar Reddy and SS Prasad argued that Section 111 (4)(6) of AP Endowments Act was not applicable to the case and said the TTD Trust Board had the right to lease out its assets. TTD was getting one crore rupees as income by leasing out its asset.

The court opined that the building built for the comfort of devotees should not be used for other purposes. The court directed the state government and TTD executive officer to file counter affidavits and posted the next hearing to March 29.