Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2022 11 migrant workers d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

11 migrant workers dead in fire at scrap godown in Hyderabad

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2022, 9:31 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2022, 9:31 am IST
The deceased, all migrant workers from Bihar, were found on the first floor of the building at Bhoiguda in the city
The fire control room received a call around 3 AM and the blaze was completely extinguished after about four hours (Representational image)
 The fire control room received a call around 3 AM and the blaze was completely extinguished after about four hours (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Eleven people were charred to death in a major fire accident at a scrap godown here in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased, all migrant workers from Bihar, were found on the first floor of the building at Bhoiguda in the city, police and fire officials said.

 

The eleven people were charred beyond recognition, a police official told PTI, adding the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

The fire control room received a call around 3 AM and the blaze was completely extinguished after about four hours, they said.

The eleven people, who were sleeping on the first floor of the building, could not save themselves as there was only one internal spiral staircase in it, they said.

...
Tags: fire accident, telangana fire accident
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 23 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In a series of tweets, the former MP derided the state BJP leaders and wondered if they belonged to Telangana. She pointed out that the CM had clearly demanded a policy for the country, which will also benefit farmers of Telangana. — Twitter

Kavitha questions BJP’s commitment towards development of Telangana

If Tallarevu mandal is not merged with Kakinada district, people will consider the MLA ‘inefficient’ in achieving their demand. So, the legislator should take the matter to notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (in picture) and achieve the demand, observed RTI activist P.V. Bhadra Rao. — PTI.

Ruling party MLAs in nutcracker over new districts

He said 20 ticket counters atop the hill have been set up for the purpose and devotees have to obtain the tickets, which include special darshan and free darshan. The tickets will be issued on hourly slot basis. — DC file image

QR enabled tickets for Yadadri devotees like in TTD

Deputy Chief Minister BS Amzath Basha (Image credit: amzathbashasb.com)

Embarkation point for Haj pilgrims to start in Vijayawada



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Australia resolve to sign trade pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the antiquities repatriated from Australia, in New Delhi. (PIB / AFP)

Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 yrs group to begin this week

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group. (Representational Image/DC)

India, Japan seek end to violence in Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida(L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

NCP, Congress criticise Centre for fuel price hike

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accused the Centre of inflicting atrocities on people as soon as the elections got over. (ANI)

Heavy rains lash Andaman & Nicobar, UT braces for cyclone 'Asani'

NDRF personnel airlifted to Andaman Nicobar Islands in view of Cyclone Asani, in Arakkonam, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->