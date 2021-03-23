Why woman's obscene videos not removed, Telangana HC asks Google

The accused ressurised the girl, who was a minor then, and obtained her nude photos on a threat that he would commit suicide if she does not comply. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday questioned Google and other social media platforms for their delay in removing obscene videos and photos of a married woman belonging to Hyderabad, who is now settled in Australia with her children.

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court asked the Cyberabad cybercrime police what steps they had taken in this regard, based on a complaint, as well as their effort to nab the culprits.

The judge was dealing a petition filed by the victim’s mother, a resident of Madhapur, who had urged the High Court to ensure the removal of the content. The court suggested that the petitioner approach the Union ministry of communications with a representation asking them to take action.

The mother explained that her teenage daughter was in a relationship with her classmate in 2011. The relationship ended within eight months as the boyfriend was becoming increasingly abusive.

He pressurised the girl, who was a minor then, and obtained her nude photos on a threat that he would commit suicide if she does not comply. When the girl ended the relationship, he started sharing the photos on social media platforms.

After a complaint, he got them removed in 2012. But the images resurfaced in 2019 on many social platforms, including pornographic websites. Some of the social media accounts were created in the name of the victim herself.