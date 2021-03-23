Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2021 Kerala polls: Office ...
Kerala polls: Officer suspended for approving 5 voter IDs in name of single person

Published Mar 23, 2021, 11:31 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2021, 11:31 am IST
Meena also said that 140 companies of central forces have been reached the state for the election
Thiruvananthapuram: A deputy tehsildar level officer who was deputed on election duty has been suspended for approving five voter IDs for a person in Kasargod, said State Chief Electoral Officer TR Meena on Monday.

However, he said that the Commission has not been able to find any political motives behind it.

 

"We have suspended one officer deputy Tehsildar when we found there is a lapse on her part. In Kasargod district one of the officers has approved five voter IDs and that has been detected. The officer has been suspended. We have ordered a detailed investigation in all 140 constituencies," the Chief Electoral Officer said in a press conference here.

"We were not able to find any political motive if it is there I cannot say much about it. That does not come under my purview. But if there is an intentional of purposeful or motivated foul play from the part of an officer to approve more cards, we will identify and will take strict action against him," he added.

 

Meena also said that 140 companies of central forces have been reached the state for the election.

"There are 5,40,044 postal voters in the state. Out of 3,17,000 polling personnel, 3,04,081 have been vaccinated against COVID-19," he said.

Regarding the rejection of nominations of three National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates, Meena said that the returning officer has done his job. "It is not right to level allegations. The matter is sub-judice," he said.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

 

