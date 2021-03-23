Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2021 India sees 40,715 fr ...
India sees 40,715 fresh COVID-19 cases, 199 fatalities

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2021, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2021, 12:03 pm IST
The active caseload now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent
A health worker collects swab to test for COVID- 19 at a government hospital, in New Delhi on Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP/Manish Swarup)
New Delhi: India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The active caseload now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated. 

 

The COVID-19 death toll of the country increased to 1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, it said. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh  on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on -November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,54,13,233 samples have been tested till March 22, with 9,67,459 samples tested on Monday.

