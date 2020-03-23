Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2020 Total lockdown in Ka ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Total lockdown in Kasargod, partial shutdown in 3 other districts in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 23, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2020, 3:15 pm IST
No relaxation will be given in the already imposed restrictions in the virus affected districts
Entry to Kasargod district has been banned and the district borders have been barricaded. (IMage released by Kerala Collectorate)
Kochi: The Kerala government on Monday has imposed complete lockdown in Kasargod, the district from which the most numbers of Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state.

A partial shutdown has also been imposed in three other districts in Kannur, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts, informed chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
A decision in this regard has been taken by the high-level meeting convened by the chief minister at Thiruvananthapuram.

 

Though the Union government has instructed a total shutdown of the affected districts, the state government observed that such an extreme step is not needed now.

However, no relaxation will be given in the already imposed restrictions in the virus affected districts. All bar hotels in the state will be closed while the Kerala State Beverages Corporation outlets will remain open, except in Kasargod, informed the chief minister.

Meanwhile, entry to Kasargod district has been banned and the district borders have been barricaded. Not even pedestrians are allowed to cross the barricades.

Two shop owners were arrested for opening the shops in violation of the time restrictions. Police forcefully dispersed the pedestrians seen on roads.

The Opposition, and various organisations including the Indian Medical Association have urged the government to impose total lockdown in Kerala, considering the grave situation.

Tags: kasaragod, chief minister pinarayi vijayan, coronavirus lockdown, kerala coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


