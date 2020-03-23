Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2020 PM says lockdowns no ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM says lockdowns not being taken seriously; Centre tells state to get tougher

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2020, 11:40 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2020, 11:40 am IST
80 districts across the country have shut down until March 31
 Scene at the Amritsar railway station with Punjab announcing a shutdown to contain the coronavirus. (AFP)

New Delhi: The central government has asked state governments to take strict action against violators of the coronavirus lockdown being enforced in 80 districts across the country.

An official statement released on Monday said there will be a total lockdown in 80 districts where coronavirus cases have been reported. The shutdown will end on March 31.

 

Delhi's borders will remain sealed during the lockdown, but essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, and 25 per cent of the DTC buses will run to transport people associated with essential services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people were not taking the measure seriously.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

...
Tags: pm modi, shutdown, not serious


