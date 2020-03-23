Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2020 PM Modi hails Air In ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi hails Air India for courage, call of duty to fight coronavirus

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Prime Minister hails Air India for courage, call of duty to fight coronavirus
PM Narendra Modi
 PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the crew of Air India which has been evacuating stranded people from coronavirus-hit countries, a day after the airline complained that some "vigilante" resident welfare associations and neighbours were ostracising its crew members who went abroad as part of their duty.

The airline in a press release on Sunday said it was alarming that in many localities Air India crew members were facing ostracisation because they travelled abroad to evacuate Indians.

 

"Extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India. #IndiaFightsCorona," the prime minister tweeted.

He tagged a tweet from aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri who said, "When the going gets tough, the tough get going," posting a photograph of the crew of Air India Boeing 777 led by Captain Swati Raval and Captain Raja Chauhan who airlifted 263 Indians, mostly students, stranded in Rome.

...
Tags: #pm modi, narendra modi, coronavirus in india, air india aircraft


Related Stories

Senior citizen who recovered from coronavirus, dies in Mumbai

Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

Summer vacation for courts may begin early, Supreme Court mulls virtual hearing

Representational image

People with home quaratine stamp venturing out will be arrested

DMK president M K Stalin in a letter to Speaker P Dhanapal said the session was being held contravening the government's campaign of social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)

DMK and allies will boycott of Assembly session to support fight against Covid19

Commuters continue to step out even after the government in many states imposed a lockdown

Strictly enforce lockdown: Centre to state governments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Strictly enforce lockdown: Centre to state governments

Commuters continue to step out even after the government in many states imposed a lockdown

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 390: Health ministry

Most places across India wore a deserted look with government asking people to stay indoors. (Pic courtesy: PIB)

PM says lockdowns not being taken seriously; Centre tells state to get tougher

Scene at the Amritsar railway station with Punjab announcing a shutdown to contain the coronavirus. (AFP)

People with home quaratine stamp venturing out will be arrested

Representational image

Senior citizen who recovered from coronavirus, dies in Mumbai

A bus depot after bus services were suspended
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham