Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2020 Hunt for three passe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hunt for three passengers with Paris returnee in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Mar 23, 2020, 11:41 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2020, 11:41 am IST
The three shared the cab while it was returning to Hyderabad after dropping the Paris returnee home
The AP police are in an attempt to ‘contact trace’ the three persons who travelled in the same cab. (PIB Image)
 The AP police are in an attempt to ‘contact trace’ the three persons who travelled in the same cab. (PIB Image)

Vijayawada: It seems like the travel patterns of foreign returnees is what’s causing a headache to the various state administrations fighting the spread of coronavirus in the country.

A good share of foreign returnees, who came back home using either public or private transport and refusing to quarantine or report hospitals are now easily one of the biggest health risks for the country. The situation is no different in Andhra Pradesh.

 

A student, who returned from Paris recently, used a private cab to reach his hometown in  Vijayawada from Hyderabad. The Guntur based cabbie then ferried three other persons in the return journey to Hyderabad.

While the Paris returnee has now tested positive for Covid-19, the AP police are in an attempt to ‘contact trace’ the three persons who travelled in the same cab.

The Vijayawada police on Sunday announced a high alert in the entire city, asking the public to observe Janata Curfew for three more days after one more positive case of Covid-19 was reported in the city.

The latest Covid-19 victim reached India when he landed in Delhi on March 16, reached Hyderabad by flight by 12 noon, and finally reached home in Vijayawada on the same day at 6 pm.

He spent two days travelling to various places, stopping for food and other needs in various points in the city. Hence, officials have started contact tracings to identify all persons who might be in danger of getting infected by the virus.

The medical, health and municipal officials plunged into action and conducted medical checkups in 500 houses adjacent to the victim's residence near the fish market in one town at Vijayawada in 3 km radius of the area.

Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz said that the student reached his house in a private cab, after which the driver took three others from Guntur to Hyderabad and dropped them off at Kukatpally area.

He said that officials have shared the details of the cab to Telangana government authorities and have started an inquiry to find out more details and current location of these three persons who travelled in that cab.

He said that the student had suffered from fever since March 20. He was shifted to an isolation ward, where he was found Covid-19 positive.

He said that police have started an inquiry to find out persons in the cab. Officials of all departments concerned, including police, revenue, and medical and health, are supervising the situation in one town, he said.

He said that a high alert has been announced throughout the city and sought cooperation of public to contain the spread of Covid-19.

...
Tags: krishna district, coronavirus (covid-19), janata curfew, a md imtiaz, paris returnee, contact trace
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh Rapid Response Team traces 7 UAE returnees
Covid19: AP to be shut till end of the month

Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

Summer vacation for courts may begin early, Supreme Court mulls virtual hearing

Representational image

People with home quaratine stamp venturing out will be arrested

PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi hails Air India for courage, call of duty to fight coronavirus

DMK president M K Stalin in a letter to Speaker P Dhanapal said the session was being held contravening the government's campaign of social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)

DMK and allies will boycott of Assembly session to support fight against Covid19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Strictly enforce lockdown: Centre to state governments

Commuters continue to step out even after the government in many states imposed a lockdown

PM Modi hails Air India for courage, call of duty to fight coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 390: Health ministry

Most places across India wore a deserted look with government asking people to stay indoors. (Pic courtesy: PIB)

PM says lockdowns not being taken seriously; Centre tells state to get tougher

Scene at the Amritsar railway station with Punjab announcing a shutdown to contain the coronavirus. (AFP)

People with home quaratine stamp venturing out will be arrested

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham