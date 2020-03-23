Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2020 DSP flouts quarantin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DSP flouts quarantine rules for son, gunmen carry his luggage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA & RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Mar 23, 2020, 9:10 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2020, 10:09 am IST
The 23-year-old son of the Kothagudem DSP, S.M. Ali, has since tested positive for coronavirus
AP Photo
 AP Photo

Two gunmen tasked by the Telangana police to protect a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Bhadadri Kothagudem district were made to carry the luggage of the DSP’s son from a hospital in Kothagudem from where he was sent to Hyderabad with strong symptoms of Covid-19.

The 23-year-old son of the Kothagudem DSP, S.M. Ali, has since tested positive for the disease.

 

In a video clip of the young man leaving the Kothagudem hospital and getting into a 108 ambulance, he can be seen accompanied by two gunmen in safari suits. One of them, with nothing but a handkerchief tied over his nose and bare hands, can be seen carrying the now Covid-19 patient’s luggage and placing it in the ambulance after the young man, who recently returned from London, sits inside the ambulance.

Incidentally, gunmen provided by the police department to senior officials are meant for their protection and are not to be used as personal servants.

As news of the Covid-19 positive test spread in Kothagudem, people began discussing how a senior police officer of the rank of DSP flouted the State Government guidelines on quarantine procedures and took his son home instead of having him admitted to a facility run by the government.

It is learnt that Central Government officials have contacted the district collector and sought an explanation on this issue.

It may be recalled that just a few days ago, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Koneru Konappa had flouted quarantine guidelines and went about taking part in a series of public programmes in Kagaznagar immediately after returning from a trip to the USA along with his wife.

Meanwhile, with the DSP’s son testing positive for Covid, the two gunmen who appeared to have been at the hospital to serve the young man, are among those who were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital  in Warangal and kept under observation.

In all, 22 persons including the DSP are said to be among people with whom the Covid-19 patient, designated as Patient No. 26 by the State Health Department, was in close contact since his return from London on March 18. He first went to Khammam from Hyderabad and then to Kothagudem.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, telangana government, dsp kothagudem


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

Summer vacation for courts may begin early, Supreme Court mulls virtual hearing

Representational image

People with home quaratine stamp venturing out will be arrested

PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi hails Air India for courage, call of duty to fight coronavirus

DMK president M K Stalin in a letter to Speaker P Dhanapal said the session was being held contravening the government's campaign of social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)

DMK and allies will boycott of Assembly session to support fight against Covid19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Strictly enforce lockdown: Centre to state governments

Commuters continue to step out even after the government in many states imposed a lockdown

PM Modi hails Air India for courage, call of duty to fight coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 390: Health ministry

Most places across India wore a deserted look with government asking people to stay indoors. (Pic courtesy: PIB)

PM says lockdowns not being taken seriously; Centre tells state to get tougher

Scene at the Amritsar railway station with Punjab announcing a shutdown to contain the coronavirus. (AFP)

People with home quaratine stamp venturing out will be arrested

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham