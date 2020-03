New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday suspended its functioning as well as of district courts here till April 4 in view of coronavirus threat.

The matters of extreme urgency will have to be mentioned before the registrar or joint registrar telephonically and hearing will take place through video conferencing.

The decision, taken by an eight-judge committee headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, was communicated in a notification issued by the high court's Registrar General.