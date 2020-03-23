Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2020 Covidiots everywhere ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covidiots everywhere; cases of foreign returnees flouting home quarantine in rise

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Mar 23, 2020, 9:07 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2020, 9:07 am IST
Despite the global alarm, not everyone seems to get the seriousness of the situation
Representational Image. (PTI)
 Representational Image. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Despite the nation-wide and global alarm over the coronavirus pandemic, not everyone who has been asked by health officials to remain in home isolation and under quarantine after returning from an international trip are following the instructions.

One woman, who returned from Singapore on March 13, has been missing, while a man who came from Doha, left for Andhra Pradesh without any notice, while a third has shifted his residence and is not traceable.

 

A young woman, who arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai on March 14, violated all home quarantine guidelines prescribed by the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government.

After landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, she did not go to her home in Chandanagar, and instead went to a residence in DD Colony.

She did not follow self-quarantine procedures, a fact confirmed by the staff of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Her location was finally traced by civic authorities through a phone call.

Another woman, who landed in the city from Singapore on March 13, provided fake details to authorities, who now have absolutely no clue of her whereabouts. They are convinced that she had broken quarantine protocol.

Meanwhile, a man who came to Hyderabad from Doha on March 15, violating all coronavirus preventive measures, fled to Tanuku in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh without intimating authorities.

Even as the state government has decided to shut down entire Telangana and close borders, several of those who returned home to the state after a trip abroad appear to not only have been trying to escape quarantine but have actually managed to give authorities a slip.

In Chandanagar circle of GHMC alone, out of a total of 52 international passengers, three shifted their residence without intimating authorities. The GHMC staff is yet to track about 3,000 international passengers who arrived since March 1 into the city limits.

...
Tags: quarantine guidelines, home quarantine, coronavirus (covid-19), kcr, greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), covidiots
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana goes into lockdown till March 31
The corona disruption and the impact on India

Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

Summer vacation for courts may begin early, Supreme Court mulls virtual hearing

Representational image

People with home quaratine stamp venturing out will be arrested

PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi hails Air India for courage, call of duty to fight coronavirus

DMK president M K Stalin in a letter to Speaker P Dhanapal said the session was being held contravening the government's campaign of social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)

DMK and allies will boycott of Assembly session to support fight against Covid19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 390: Health ministry

Most places across India wore a deserted look with government asking people to stay indoors. (Pic courtesy: PIB)

Senior citizen who recovered from coronavirus, dies in Mumbai

A bus depot after bus services were suspended

DSP flouts quarantine rules for son, gunmen carry his luggage

AP Photo

Lockdown in nine coronavirus-hit districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru

An empty bus stand in Karnataka (Courtesy: PIB)

Quarantine stamp ink in high demand

Hyderabad The civic body has procured indelible-ink based home quarantine stamps to emboss on hands of returnees for spotting them easily.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham