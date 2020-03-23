Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2020 Coronavirus cases in ...
Coronavirus cases in India rise to 390: Health ministry

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2020, 10:22 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2020, 10:24 am IST
The number of covid19 cases in India climbed to 390
Most places across India wore a deserted look with government asking people to stay indoors. (Pic courtesy: PIB)
 Most places across India wore a deserted look with government asking people to stay indoors. (Pic courtesy: PIB)

New Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 390 on Monday after 30 fresh cases were reported.

The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the seven deaths reported so far.

 

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharahstra reported a death each on Sunday, while four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country now stands at 359, while 24 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

...
