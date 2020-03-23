Nation Current Affairs 23 Mar 2020 Catholic priest in K ...
Catholic priest in Kerala arrested for conducting Holy Mass despite Covid19 advisory

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 23, 2020, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2020, 3:47 pm IST
The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council had earlier advised to suspend church services owing to the situations in the country
 Representational Image. (Image released by Kerala collectorate)

Thrissur: Kerala police on Monday has booked a Catholic priest for violating the Covid-19 advisory against conducting Holy Mass in which more than 100 people attended.

Fr. Pauly Padayatti, vicar of Nithya Sahaya Matha (Mother of Perpetual Help) church at Koodapuzha near Chalakudy in Thrissur district has been arrested by the police.

 

Despite the strict restrictions of the health department and the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) to temporality suspend church services involving laity in churches, the vicar conducted the Holy Mass on Monday.

The police have also registered case against the devotees for violating the guidelines by attending the service.

The top church leadership including Cardinal Mar George Alencherry repeatedly urged the laity not to go to churches for Holy Mass or other services.

The faithful have been asked to participate in the online streaming of Holy Mass by bishops and priests and pray from their homes.

Tags: kerala catholic bishops council (kcbc), cardinal mar george alencherry, coronavirus (covid-19), social distancing, fr. poly padayatti, nithya sahaya matha church
Location: India, Kerala, Thrissur


