search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath government might withdraw 131 riot cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Mar 23, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 1:13 am IST
The cases being withdrawn include 13 related to murder and 11 related to attempt to murder.
CM Yogi Adityanath
 CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started the process of withdrawing 131 criminal cases related to the 2013 riots in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts. The cases being withdrawn include 13 related to murder and 11 related to attempt to murder. These cases include charges under IPC sections related to “heinous” crimes with a minimum punishment of seven years in jail. Besides, there are 16 cases under section 153 A on charges of promoting enmity on religious grounds, and two under section 295 A for deliberate and malicious acts intended to insult a religion or religious beliefs.

The decision to start the process on the withdrawal was taken after a delegation of Khap leaders from Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, led by BJP MP Sanjiv Baliyan and the BJP MLA Umesh Malik, met the Chief Minister last month and presented a list of 179 cases. Mr Baliyan had told reporters that the list presented to the chief minister included only Hindus. 

 

“In the meeting with the Chief Minister last month, I requested him to consider the withdrawal of 179 cases in which over 850 Hindus were held accused. All these cases were registered in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts. We had been preparing the list for a while now. The cases include those of arson, attempt to murder and damage of properties”, he said. UP law minister Brajesh Pathak said, “We had taken a call to reduce pendency of cases and we want to withdraw politically motivated cases.”

Tags: cm yogi adityanath, muzaffarnagar riots




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can Zuckerberg’s media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz, in the wake of a privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
 

Study reveals therapy not drugs are the way to cure chronic back or arthritis pain

Opioids are no better than these other drugs at reducing how much pain interferes with daily activities like walking, working, sleeping. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dr Coffee shares the recipe to a perfect cup of coffee

Keeping the beans in the fridge helps keep the flavour of the beans intact. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New iOS 11 bug steals users of their privacy

Siri is able to read and dictate the messages when the option is enabled, i.e. when content is hidden from notifications.
 

After touching post for mom, Aamir has his adorable ‘babies’ for company in 2nd pic

Aamir Khan recently took a break from his 'Thugs of Hindostan' shoot to spend time with his mother on his birthday.
 

AI-powered rectangular box can detect Alzheimer’s beforehand

The AI-powered box tracks the moments of the people and detects their behavioural patterns. (Photo: MIT Technology Review)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court says no to VHP’s rath yatra

The petitioner told the court that they wanted to take out the Rath Yatra on March 18, the day of Ugadi. It was to reach Tadbund on March 31, the day of Hanuman Jayanti, and its purpose was to create religious awareness among rural youth.

Indian envoys chased, harassed in Pak, High Commission website blocked

India has conveyed to Islamabad that safety and security of the Indian High Commission, its officers, staff members and their families is the responsibility of the Pakistan government. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

3 lakh rats killed in 7 days? Ex-Maharashtra minister demands probe

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Thursday demanded an inquiry into the way a contract to kill rats in Mantralaya (the state secretariat) was executed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Cong to move privilege motion against Sushma for 'misleading' House on slain Indians

Accusing the Central government of trying to suppress the Mosul tragedy, Cong said the govt did not talk about it despite several efforts to raise the issue. (Photo: PTI/File)

Will vote for Cong to defeat BJP in 2019 polls, says Kerala CPI(M) chief

Kerala CPI(M) chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Left) on said that the party was ready to vote Congress to defeat BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: DC/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham