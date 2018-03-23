search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Woman tied to tree, beaten by husband for eloping as locals watch

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 10:26 am IST
A UP village panchayat ordered beating of woman on March 10 because she was suspected of having an affair.
The video shows the husband beating the wife with belts and sticks and with every whip he was heard saying "ab bhaag ke dikha (try to run away now)". (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
 The video shows the husband beating the wife with belts and sticks and with every whip he was heard saying "ab bhaag ke dikha (try to run away now)". (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

Lucknow: In an act of sheer brutality, a village panchayat in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh ordered the beating of a woman for allegedly having an affair and eloping with her lover.

The disturbing video which went viral on social media shows scores of people - mostly men - congregated to see the husband of the woman tying her hands to a tree and beating her unabatedly while she wails in pain with each blow on her body.

 

Some of the onlookers were even smiling while no one inched up to stop the heinous act.

According to reports, a village panchayat of the Bulandshahr district had ordered the beating of the woman on March 10 because she was suspected of having an affair. Her crime and punishment were decided by the panchayat - one of the countless kangaroo courts that populate India's countryside.

The video, reportedly shot by one of the villagers, was widely circulated this week. It is a full house as people circle around the scene, watching the woman being beaten up for more than a minute.

The video shows the husband beating the wife with belts and sticks and with every whip he was heard saying "ab bhaag ke dikha (try to run away now)".

By the end of the ordeal, the woman is unconscious.

Three people, including the husband, have been arrested by the police after a complaint was registered on Wednesday.

The incident according to police occurred in Longa village of Syana region of Bulandshahr on March 10, but the video became viral only on Thursday and hence the FIR was filed against seven named and dozen unknown men.

According to station officer of Syana police station, Altaf Ansari, "We found out about the incident Wednesday night through the video. We investigated the matter and by morning everything became clear."

"We called the woman, spoke to her and registered a case. We have arrested the husband, the panchayat pradhan (village headman) and his son. We have filed a case against 20-25 unknown people," Pravin Ranjan Singh, a senior police officer, said.

According to reports, after she was beaten black and blue, the woman was dragged into a room where former pradhan Shersingh and his men allegedly molested her and asked to keep silent.

The woman also accused Shersingh of asking his men to make a video of the incident so that others could see the consequences of eloping.

Click here to watch the video.

Tags: bulandshahr, uttar pradesh, woman beaten up in up
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Heart disease risk high if you lose more than 2 teeth at this age

Heart disease risk high if you lose more than 2 teeth at this age. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how to cook quinoa and why is it so good

Not only is it one of the most protein-rich foods we can eat, it has twice as much fiber as most other grains and has good quantities of iron, manganese and magnesium. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Firemen free hotel guest after his testicles get trapped in slats of plastic chair

After working out how to free him, the fire crews decided to cut away some of the plastic slats which extended the ordeal by half an hour. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Post Dr BR Ambedkar tweet controversy, here’s what Hardik Pandya said on social media

It is reported that Hardik Pandya’s comment on Twitter was an insult to Ambedkar and was hurtful for people who belong to his community. (Photo: AP)
 

'Alien tomato' freaks out Reddit users

'Alien tomato' freaks out Reddit users. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hasin Jahan’s lawyer: Want to know basis of BCCI investigation against Mohammed Shami

Disappointed with the decision, Hasin Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hussain asked, what parameters were BCCI's investigations based on, while adding that his client's allegation was never about match-fixing. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Set up Lokpal at Centre: Anna Hazare to go on indefinite hunger strike today

The venue of Anna Hazare's protest will be the same iconic Ram Lila Maidan, where he had sat on a hunger strike in 2011 demanding that the then government set up a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption. (Photo: File/PTI)

Here's complete guide to today's Rajya Sabha elections

Voting is being held for 25 out of 59 Rajya Sabha seats. (Photo: PTI | File)

All you need to know about Rajya Sabha elections 2018

Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 seats and 126 seats are needed for a majority in the house. (Photo: PTI | File)

Voting for 25 Rajya Sabha seats begins: BJP eyes win in 9 of 10 UP seats

The BJP is expected to gain about a dozen seats in the Upper House and consolidate its position as the largest party, but it is far from a majority in the 245-member House. (Photo: PTI | File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Retired teacher gifts land for women uplift

S. Leelamma
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham