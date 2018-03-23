search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

On vacation in Shimla, Sonia Gandhi complains of restlessness, condition stable now

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
The 71-year-old former Congress president was in Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who went to Shimla to inspect her under-construction house at Chharabra complained of restlessness on Thursday night, following which she was taken to Delhi. (Photo: File/PTI)
 UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who went to Shimla to inspect her under-construction house at Chharabra complained of restlessness on Thursday night, following which she was taken to Delhi. (Photo: File/PTI)

Shimla: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who went to Shimla to inspect her under-construction house at Chharabra, 15 km from the city, complained of restlessness on Thursday night, following which she was taken to Delhi.

The 71-year-old former Congress president was in Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

 

Senior Medical Superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital Dr Ramesh Chand said he received a call from the doctor accompanying Sonia Gandhi asking for arranging an ambulance for her.

But she soon left in her own car and the ambulance along with a team of doctors joined the entourage on the way.

She had a brief stop at Panchkula on her way to Delhi, Dr Chand said.

Dr Ramesh, who accompanied Sonia Gandhi till Chandigarh, said her condition was stable.

Tags: sonia gandhi, sonia gandhi health, priyanka gandhi vadra
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vivo V9 with display notch, 24MP selfie camera launched

The latest Vivo V9 in Champagne Gold variant.
 

Fasting for Navratri? Try this exotic nutritious snack

Vegetable Crystal Dumpling made by Chef Choong Chew Loon, Royal China, New Delhi.
 

One in ten Indian females affected by Tuberculosis related ailments

India is the second leading country to contribute to the related mortality rate. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New breed of telepathic superhumans can soon be reality, claims neurosurgeon

The brain surgeon predicted that the new breed of superhumans could be a reality within decades. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp could soon debut on JioPhone

The JioPhone utilises KaiOS as its operating system and supports 4G VoLTE services along with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
 

Fed up with Facebook? Here’s how to break it off

While Facebook has tried to address some of these problems, it’s not enough for some users.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India crew member 'slaps' junior for serving non-veg food to passenger

An Air India spokesperson said that an internal probe into the incident, which took place on March 17, has been launched by the carrier's inflight service department. (Photo: File)

US marine commando deported from India in Jan returns, arrested

David Doohyun Kyung, a US Marine Corps commando, was apprehended on March 19 night and is being questioned by the sleuths of the IB, RAW and local police, an SSB spokesperson said. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Specifiy why no Lokayukta has been appointed yet: SC asks 12 states

The Supreme Court was hearing a PIL, which also sought a direction to the states to provide adequate budgetary allocation and essential infrastructure for effective functioning of Lokayuktas. (Photo: File)

Actor Zeenat Aman registers rape case against Mumbai businessman

Zeenat Aman, one of the most sought-after actresses during 1970s and the 1980s, had approached Mumbai Police in January with a molestation and stalking case by the same businessman. (Photo: File)

22-yr-old Kerala bride stabbed to death by father, hours before wedding

Athira's wedding was scheduled for today. (Photo: Facebook | Athira Rajan Palathingal)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham