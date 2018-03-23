search on deccanchronicle.com
Suspicious mother kills 16-yr-old daughter presuming sexual affair with father

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 23, 2018, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 4:30 pm IST
According to the Kharghar police, the accused strangulated her daughter with her dupatta inside their flat around 10:30 am on March 4.
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman allegedly strangulated her 16-year-old daughter as she suspected the girl was involved in a sexual relationship with her father.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday after the post-mortem report confirmed that the deceased was strangled to death.

 

According to the Kharghar police, the accused strangulated her daughter with her dupatta inside their flat around 10:30 am on March 4.

She later called her husband and told him that the girl was not well. On reaching home, however, he found her dead.

“Since there were strangulation marks on the girl’s neck, we suspected foul play. Initially, we registered an accidental death case but sent her body for post-mortem to the Panvel rural hospital,” senior inspector Dilip Kale said.

After the post mortem was done, the police handed over the victim’s body to her parents. They then went to their native place in Rajasthan to perform the final rites.

The cops registered a murder case and started a probe.

Upon their return, the police summoned victim’s parents and interrogated them. During the probe, the woman confessed to the crime.

According to the police, an investigation is underway to determine if the father had sexually assaulted his daughter and the possibility of him protecting the accused despite knowing of the crime.

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused is a homemaker and her husband a civil contractor. Two of their children, the victim and a 12-year-old son resided with them in Kharghar while the other two, a 20-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son, lived in their native hometown in Rajasthan.

The police also spoke to the girl’s classmates, one of whom told them that the victim had allegedly once told her that her mother had been assaulting her for the past six months as she suspected her of being in a sexual relationship with her father. Her mother had threatened to either kill her or her husband.

The police have registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (punishment for murder) against the accused woman.

